Only a quarter of players completed the Resident Evil 2 remake demo

Tough enough?

Capcom released a free one-shot demo for the Resident Evil 2 remake in the run up to the game's January 25 release. However, despite being downloaded over three million times, only a quarter of tracked players actually completed the demo (via PCGamer).

According to ResidentEvil.Net, nearly two and a half million demo players globally allowed their Resident Evil 2 remake stats and progress to be tracked, but only 26% finished the 30-minute demo.

The stats also reveal that over half a million demo players were based in North America, making up the majority, while East Asia came a close second with nearly half a million. 

Don't make them like they used to

So why aren't players finishing the demo? The most likely answer is because Resident Evil 2 is notoriously hard. Whether it's because of the extremely challenging puzzles, the super resilient zombies, the infamous Tyrant, or a mixture of all these factors, the Resident Evil 2 remake is not for the faint-hearted.

If you're still not sure if Resident Evil 2 is for you, then download the demo now or check out our Resident Evil 2 remake review.

The Resident Evil 2 remake is out on January 25 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. 

