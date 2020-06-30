Nikon Z5 gets rumored release date and could be joined by the Nikon Z30

The Nikon Z5, which is expected to be its new entry-level full-frame camera, has edged closer to launch with a new rumored release date.

Nikon Rumors, which has so far been a reliable source of leaks, is pretty confident that the Z5 will be announced on July 21. So if you're thinking about upgrading to a full-frame camera and like the look of Nikon's Z Mount lens lineup, it's definitely a date to put in your diary.

Interestingly, Nikon Rumors added that "the Nikon Z5 will not be the only new product announced on that date." It's unclear if this means the Z5 will be joined by another new camera body or new lenses, but Nikon did register two new cameras back in May.

This means it's possible that we could see it arrive with the Nikon Z30, which is expected to be an entry-level APS-C camera that sits below the Nikon Z50. Joint camera launches are becoming something of a trend too, with Canon rumored to be announcing the Canon EOS R5 and Canon EOS R6 simultaneously on July 9.

Still, it's important to note that the possible launch of the Nikon Z30 is just speculation at this point, and Nikon Rumors only mentioned the July 21 date in relation to the Nikon Z5. Its mention of other new products could simply be referring to the arrival of new Z Mount lenses, which are also expected soon.

The Nikon Z50 (above) could soon be getting a more affordable sibling called the Nikon Z30. (Image credit: Future)

Lens needs

Nikon Z series owners have been patiently waiting for new releases from its lens roadmap for a while, so the launch could be used to unveil the eagerly awaited 50mm f/1.2 prime or 14-24mm f/2.8 wide-angle zoom.

That said, with the 70-200mm f/2.8 lens still only available for pre-order, it's possible that we'll get an update on availability for that lens before Nikon jumps onto new announcements.

What can we expect from the Nikon Z5 camera itself? So far the rumors suggest it will have the same autofocus system and EVF as the impressive Nikon Z6, along with a 24MP full-frame sensor, in-body image stabilization (IBIS) and a magnesium alloy body.

Interestingly, the Nikon Z5 is also expected to have dual UHS-II SD card slots, which would give it a slight advantage over the Nikon Z6, although the latter does use the speedier XQD cards.

Looking for a more in-depth analysis of the Nikon Z5's possible features? Head to our Nikon Z5: everything we know so far about the full-frame mirrorless camera round-up.