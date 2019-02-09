New Galaxy S10 and S10E images reveal all about Samsung's upcoming phones

With the February 20 launch for the Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, and Galaxy S10E fast approaching, we haven't been short on leaks and rumors to keep us going until the big day – and today there are more leaked images to pore over.

Courtesy of seasoned tipster Evan Blass, we now have full front and back renders of the standard Galaxy S10 flagship and the cheaper Galaxy S10E variant. You can see those triple-lens and dual-lens cameras, ultra-thin bezels, and those 'punch hole' cameras.

Samsung Galaxy S10 leak (credit: Evan Blass)

We also get confirmation that the fingerprint sensor is going to be embedded in the screen on both these models. There's no Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus in this gallery, but we've previously seen some very revealing pictures of that model too.

None of this is new information of course, and we've seen quite a few leaked renders already, but just in case you were in any doubt about what the upcoming Galaxy phones will look like, here you go.

What we know so far

Samsung won't have much left to reveal on February 20: the phones are expected to carry either the Snapdragon 855 or the Exynos 9820 processor, depending on region, and anywhere up to 12GB of RAM for your multitasking needs.

A huge 1TB of storage is on the cards too. Previous Samsung phones have hit that mark with 512GB of internal storage and the option of a 512GB memory card, but it confirmed earlier this year that production has started on a 1TB storage chip.

Samsung Galaxy S10E leak (credit: Evan Blass)

What we might not get, at least not on February 20, is a 5G Galaxy S10. That might be delayed until later in the year, sources suggest, though Samsung could well give it a mention at its Unpacked event.

We're counting down the days to Wednesday February 20 and we will of course bring you all the news as it happens right here. Don't be surprised to see even more details of these phones leak out between then and now.