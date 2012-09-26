Trending
 

T-Mobile getting Galaxy Tab 2 10.1 variant?

By Tablets  

Samsung tablet is FCC approved

Galaxy Tab 2 10.1

Samsung's Galaxy Tab 2 10.1 may have only arrived last month, but new information indicates a slightly different version of the Galaxy Tab 10.1's successor may be on the way.

Recently uncovered FCC filings reveal a T-Mobile-branded Samsung tablet dubbed the SGH-T779, which bears a striking resemblance to the Galaxy Tab 2 10.1.

In addition to the T-Mobile logo emblazoned on the back, there's also 4G branding, along with information stating the device will have Wi-Fi and include 16GB of storage.

Though the FCC's paperwork doesn't reveal whether or not this tablet is indeed a new variant of the Galaxy Tab 2 10.1, the imagery matches up with the existing product.

Deeper ties

The SGH-T779 has also been tied to the rumored SGH-I497, which is believed to be the AT&T variant of the Galaxy Tab 2 10.1.

There's very little additional information about this rumored tablet to be found in the filings though.

The current Galaxy Tab 2 10.1 comes with Android 4.0: Ice Cream Sandwich, though there's no telling if this purported T-Mobile version will stick with that OS, or come with a more recent version like Jelly Bean.

However, with the Galaxy Tab 2 10.1 having just released not that long ago, it's doubtful this new tablet would have very many different specs, if any at all.

Having just passed the FCC's approval process, T-Mobile may be dishing the dirt on the device very soon, so we shouldn't have to wait much longer to see if the rumors are true.

Via Unwired View, FCC

See more Tablets news