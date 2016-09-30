Game of Thrones: Enhanced Edition is an iPad book you might actually buy

This year marks the 20th anniversary of George R.R Martin's much-loved fantasy series, A Song of Ice and Fire. To celebrate, Apple is releasing a special enhanced edition of the first book in the series, A Game of Thrones, exclusively on iBooks.

This interactive digital edition of the book will apparently offer entirely new ways for readers to experience the Game of Thrones universe, bringing it to life "in new and enriching ways" through a host of secondary materials.

In A Game of Thrones: Enhanced Edition, readers will be able to explore the histories of the great houses of Westeros, as well as keep track of the sprawling storylines through interactive character maps, annotations, and useful glossary terms.

Swearing fealty to iBooks

The enhanced editions won't stop at the first book in the series, either, with books two through five planned for release in the coming months. As more of the enhanced editions are released, Apple says the glossary content available will grow alongside the storylines, detailing the evolving character connections.

There's also an appendix section which includes all 92 house sigils in the Game of Thrones universe, giving insight into the symbolism behind each sigil as well as information on the family's region and allegiances.

As a treat for those who are already up to date on the stories, there's also a sneak peek of the upcoming sixth book, Winds of Winter.

A Game of Thrones: Enhanced Edition is available for $8.99 on iBooks, while the rest of the books are available to pre-order for $11.99 each.