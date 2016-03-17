The Razer Core GPU box costs more than most graphics cards

Back at CES 2016, Razer announced one of the prettiest external graphics card solutions with the Razer Core. Now we know it will probably cost more than the GPU you will put inside of it, unfortunately.

Priced at $499, the Razer Core is one of the world's most expensive laptop peripherals. Even if you factor in the discounted $399 price you'll pay if you're planning to or already purchased and registered a Razer Blade Stealth, it's a heady price for a GPU enclosure.

However, if you have the money to spend, the Core will amp up the performance of your Razer Blade or Blade Stealth to 11. With a fast card, you'll have the power to play games on Ultra settings and Ultra HD display resolutions.

The Razer Core is compatible with most modern AMD Radeon and Nvidia Maxwell GPUs, even if the said card is full-sized and double wide. What's more, with its built-in power supply, the Core supplies more than enough juice to keep high-end cards like the AMD Radeon R9 Fury and Nvidia GeForce GTX Titan X running smoothly.

Preorders for the Razer Core begin today and shipping is expected to begin in April.

Qualified AMD Radeon graphics cards (AMD X Connect supported with Blade Stealth):

AMD Radeon R9 Fury

AMD Radeon R9 Nano

AMD Radeon R9 300 Series

AMD Radeon R9 290X

AMD Radeon R9 290

AMD Radeon R9 280

Supported NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards (as launch):