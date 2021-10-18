Trending

Netflix down: latest updates as service appears to work intermittently

Netflix appears to be down for everyone

Netflix app on mobile
Is Netflix down? That's the question that the internet is suddenly asking, as reports flood in of the service being down.

It appears to be happening across all regions, with our UK and US staff noting a problem, and we'll dig into what's actually happening and when it'll be back online.

We're seeing sporadic functionality for the site across the globe - so stay tuned to our live blog as we monitor all the developments (and try to find you a solution).

We're seeing the service stay down on the desktop version, although we are seeing the app remain functioning for some users.

A minute ago, Netflix still wasn't acknowledging the problem:

Could that be because the service is already restoring? I've just been able to start Squid Game (which I haven't been able to watch yet because of life getting in the way) on my iPhone.

Currently nothing showing up so far on Netflix support, the help site or on Twitter.

Netflix not working

(Image credit: TechRadar)

This is what people are seeing on the desktop site in the UK - it seems there's a real outage just when people are settling down to dinner.

We're seeing different performance across the globe - in California, our writer David Lumb cannot access the service, but two of our team in the NY bureau have commented on the service being up, but slooooooooow.

In the UK, we're not able to access it, and the app itself is running incredibly slowly.

Twitter is alight with users all wondering what's happened - we could have chosen many Tweets to show you here, but it's at a terribly inopportune time to be dropping.

DD outage netflix

(Image credit: Down detector)

OK - so we think we have a problem here. DownDetector, the site that monitors for service performance, is showing a huge spike in issues.