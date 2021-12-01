Live
Honor 60 launch live blog: let's see what the ex-Huawei-brand has in store today
The Honor 60 and maybe more
By Tom Bedford last updated
Honor continues to be quite an unknown quantity, which is why we’re so interested in the brand’s new mobile launch today: it was originally created as a sub-brand of Huawei, but gained independence in early 2021, and is still in its early stages of this new lease of life.
Today, we’re seeing the first launch of the Honor 60 - that’s not speculation, it’s fact, because the company hasn’t exactly been coy regarding what’s being shown off. That said, we could see more phones or other tech shown off.
This launch is exclusive to China, which means we’ll only get availability and pricing for that country – and it means the speech likely won’t be in English either. Nope, no subtitles, nothing. The stream is being hosted on Chinese social media site Weibo, and you can see a placeholder here, but the event only kicks off at 7:30pm local time – that’s 3:30am PT / 6:30am ET / 11:30pm GMT or 7:30pm ACT.
If you’re not keen to watch along to a tech unveiling event you might not even understand, don’t worry – that’s why we’re hosting this live blog, so you can just keep this page open in a tab. The article will automatically refresh so you can keep on top with up-to-date information and imagery.
We’ll also be providing commentary and analysis in the run-up to, and aftermath of, the Honor 60 launch, so you can appreciate and understand what really happened – or just endure all our waffling.
Case in point, regarding the recent Honor 50 launch:
When I went to get breakfast earlier (picked up some croissants and cheese, thanks for asking - also ended up buying more coffee and some mince pies) I passed my local bus stop.
The advert on the side is for the Honor 50, which only just went on sale in the UK. And now the Honor 60 is getting unveiled.
You might find this Honor 60 launch a little surprising - didn’t TechRadar’s Honor 50 review only go live a month ago?
Well, it did, but that doesn’t mean the device itself is only a few months old. You know how we said the Honor 60 launch is China-only? So was the first Honor 50 launch, which took place in June, and it took quite a while for it to get launched globally.
So don’t expect Honor 60 release information for outside China to be unveiled today - we’ll likely be waiting until the new year for that. CES and MWC happen in January and February respectively - both are global tech events that bring loads of big unveilings, so we could see a launch then.
MWC 2022 is more likely, as that stands for Mobile World Congress and is more focused on smartphone devices, though we’ve also seen Honor use CES to show off products so nothing’s out of the question.
The Honor 60 itself isn’t a total mystery to us, as the brand has teased us with some information already.
Mostly, we know the design, which is how we know the Honor 60 looks startlingly like the Honor 50, particularly in the camera bump department as it has the same dual-round-bump array. The picture at the top of the article is of the 60, as well as that tablet we mentioned.
It’s also a 5G phone, according to a big poster, but we don’t know exactly what chipset it uses.
So what are we expecting to launch at the Honor 60 event? Well, we peered deep into our scrying orb and it told us… the Honor 60 smartphone.
Jokes aside, there were actually four members of the Honor 50 family; a Pro, Lite and SE model joined the vanilla one. The Pro was obviously the top-end model with an extra front-facing camera and faster charging than the original, but was basically the same in most other departments.
The Honor 50 SE was also quite similar to the original but its screen didn’t curve at the edges, it had a different (though roughly equal) chipset, it missed out on a depth sensor at the back (no real loss), its selfie snapper was lower-res, and its screen was a little bit bigger. The Honor 50 Lite was the real budget option here though with a lower display refresh rate, lower-res main camera and completely different design.
Other than the Lite, all Honor 50 phones were first unveiled alongside the first one at its June launch event, though only the main Honor 50 saw a global launch. That means it’s very likely we’ll see an Honor 60 family, and not just one phone, launched today - in fact, the company has teased a Pro model so this will almost definitely show up.
And beyond that? Well, we know a tablet is coming, because Honor itself teased it. Let’s see what that’s like at the launch.
And so it begins - welcome to our Honor 60 live blog, which we'll be fawning over for the next few hours as the device launches.
Sign up to get breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more, plus the hottest tech deals!
Thank you for signing up to TechRadar. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.