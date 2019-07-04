Leaked Huawei Mate 30 render shows a futuristic new camera design

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro is sure to have a lot of camera lenses, given that the Huawei P30 Pro has four on the back and the Mate range usually has more, but it seems the layout of those lenses could be very different to past handsets.

A leaked image, shared by @ichangezone on Weibo (a Chinese social network) and spotted by PhoneArena, shows the back of what’s seemingly either the Huawei Mate 30 or Huawei Mate 30 Pro, and it has a circular camera block housing four lenses and an LED flash.

This slightly futuristic look is in contrast to the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, which has a smaller square block housing three lenses, and the Huawei P30 Pro, which uses more of an oblong shape, with one lens off to the side.

This image includes text on the camera block, and while it’s hard to make out in full it looks like it says that one of the lenses sports 5x optical zoom.

So that means a telephoto lens. As for the other three, while there are no real clues here, the P30 Pro has an 8MP telephoto lens joined by a 40MP main lens, a 20MP wide-angle one and a Time of Flight (ToF) lens for depth-sensing. So the setup might be the same here, though we wouldn’t be surprised if there were some improvements.

It’s also worth noting that the ‘Periscope’ zoom lens on the P30 Pro is square, and there are no square lenses here, so that might mean this has a different kind of telephoto lens.

There’s not much else to see here. The back is fairly plain and sports a greenish color, and the side buttons appear in similar positions to the Mate 20 range.

Different shapes

What is interesting is that previous Huawei Mate 30 (or Mate 30 Pro) leaks showed a rectangular camera block. This new render looks higher quality than previous leaks, so we suspect it’s more likely to be accurate, but as always, we’d take it with a pinch of salt.

It’s also possible that both designs are accurate, with one showing the Huawei Mate 30 while the other shows the Mate 30 Pro. With the range likely to land in October we'll probably find out in a few months.