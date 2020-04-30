Keep mum's cuppa warm with an Ember temperature-controlled smart mug

A great gift for mum this Mother’s Day is the Ember temperature-controlled smart mug – a clever cuppa that will keep her tea or coffee warm from start to finish. Ideal for busy mums, this smart ceramic mug is well-priced and is sure to be a delightful surprise.

The temperature of her drink of choice can be tweaked until it’s just right, as the Ember smart mug has adjustable heat-control between 50°C and 62.5°C, keeping her beverage perfectly warm from the first sip to the last drop.

The temperature is controlled through Ember’s app that she can download to her smartphone – once connected, she can set her ideal temp and it will notify her once it’s reached. Mum can also create temperature presets for her favourite cuppa so she won’t have to fiddle around with the settings each time she makes tea or coffee.

A fully charged Ember mug will keep her drink at her preferred temperature for about an hour. If she uses the included charging coaster, it will keep her beverage toasty warm all day.

The Ember temperature-controlled smart mug is safe to hand wash and can be submerged in water up to one metre deep, so she won’t have to worry about ruining any electrical components. Though unfortunately, it’s not dishwasher safe.

Available through Amazon, you can grab your mum an Ember temperature-controlled smart mug for a very reasonable AU$79.95.