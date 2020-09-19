It's your last chance to register for The Photography Show – here's how to do it

The Photography Show is going virtual this year and opens its digital doors on Sunday, giving you access to hours of demos, tutorials and demos. Not to mention some excellent discounts on photography gear.

Over its two days, the The Photography Show & The Video Show Virtual Festival will also let you browse and talk to over 100 exhibitors, from Affinity Photo to Zhiyun.

Best of all, you won't need to get the usual sore festival feet, because you can see it all from your sofa – all you need is internet access.

Wondering how it all works? We've got an in-depth guide to The Photography Show, but here we're going to take you through the basics of how to register for the free show and our top ten most exciting things to see.

How to register for The Photography Show

You can sign up for The Photography Show & The Video Show Virtual Festival right now for free on its official registration page. The show takes place between Sunday 20 September – Monday 21 September 2020, and the opening times are 10am-5pm.

Once you've registered, you'll get an email link to access the event. The show will also send out a handy 'how to' guide to those who've signed up, with more details and technical support.

Top ten reasons to visit The Photography Show 2020

1. Chat to the photographic experts

You'll be able to talk one-to-one with specialists from your favorite brands. Whether you’re looking to buy, explore new gear or want to find out more about what you already own – just navigate to a stand and click ‘CHAT’.

2. See the newest kit in action

At the virtual show you can get a new angle on recently launched kit from the comfort of your sofa – including a first look at a new concept by Sony and the brand new Fujifilm lens at the Burst Mode Hub, plus a demo of the Panasonic Lumix S5 at the Lumix stand.

3. Buy kit at low show prices

Looking for a photographic bargain? Those who register for the show will be able to snap up special offers from across the show floor. The major retailers at the show include CameraWorld, London Camera Exchange and Wex, so there's a good chance you'll find a discount on whatever you're looking for.

4. Insightful talks

If you'd rather learn a few tricks of the trade, you'll be able to hear behind-the-scenes tales and get invaluable advice from photography and filmmaking gurus – including Chase Jarvis, David Yarrow, Tania Esteban, Doug Allan, Mandy Dhillon, Tina Eisen, Hannah Couzens, and Tommy Reynolds.

5. Sharpen your photography skills

The Photography Show has always been a good place to brush up on your snapping skills, and this year is no different. You can choose from a variety of demos to help enhance your stills repertoire, including ‘The dos and don'ts of shooting a black model’, ‘Multiple looks with just one light’, ‘Settings and exposure de-mystified’ and ‘Wildlife filmmaking from the perspective of a photographer’.

6. Up your video shooting game

The show isn't just about stills shooting – there are also talks and tips on keeping your mobile kit small but powerful, shooting for the edit and elevating your work with great audio. If this sounds up your street, check out the show's Video Skills bitesize sessions.

(Image credit: Canon)

7. Ask the pros

Like being on a giant video chat with some of the brightest minds in photography, The Photography Show will let you speak directly to experts, whether you're stuck with a particular technique or struggling to find the right kit for the job.

8. Analogue revival

Visit the Analogue Spotlight wand you’ll see a range of techniques across the analogue realm demonstrated, from digitizing film with a digital camera to beautiful cyanotype printing.

9. Galleries, galleries, galleries

Browse shots from the winners of the Gurushots 'Solo - Single Subject' challenge, The AOP Awards and The SPi Street Photography Awards, plus a collection of images by members of the female photographers’ community, SheClicks.

10. Charity auction

Lastly, you'll also get the chance to bid for stunning images at the charity auction, kindly donated by pro photographers and supported the Disabled Photographers’ Society – including some signed and limited edition prints.