Is Amazon Prime Day any good? Noise Cancelling podcast episode 70

Can't find the time to keep up with tech news? Looking for some awesome lockdown listening? We have you covered with the Noise Cancelling podcast, which is brought to you by TechRadar and our sister sites Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.

The show is presented by Gareth Beavis, Global Editor in Chief of TechRadar, and Sherri L. Smith, Editor in Chief of Laptop Mag.

This week our guest is Gerald Lynch, Executive Editor at TechRadar, who joins us (remotely, of course) to talk about the last seven days in tech.

Week 70

We are all suffering from a major Amazon Prime Day hangover this week so the show is a bit of a mess!

Gerald tells us all about how he got a mattress for 80% off, Sherri lays out some of the best deals she managed to find this Prime Day and Gareth almost misses Father’s Day.

For all this and more, tune into the all-new Noise Cancelling podcast – you can subscribe on Spotify, grab it on Apple Podcasts, or find us wherever you get your pods. New episodes land every Friday. Nice.