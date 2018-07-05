iPad Pro 3 may have just taken a step closer to launch

There’s not much news in the way of an iPad Pro 3 release date, but there is now evidence that it could be coming soon, as it may have just been certified by the EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission).

The approval, which was spotted by Nashville Chatter, is something we’d expect to see soon before a product goes on sale, so it could mean the iPad Pro 3 will land in the next couple of months.

That said, the listing doesn’t refer to the tablet by name. In fact, five different models with the numbers A1876, A1934, A1979, A2013 and A2014 have all been certified.

Three of the listed iPads. Credit: EEC/Nashville Chatter

Five listings, one tablet?

They’re likely all variants of the same device, but even that isn’t certain, as all the listing reveals is that they’re Apple tablets running iOS 11.

That last point seems a bit odd, since we’d expect iOS 12 to be out before any new iPads launch, but they could just be running older software here.

In any case, we’d take the whole thing with a pinch of salt, since the source doesn’t have much history with leaks, but if we were to guess we’d say the iPad Pro 3 would probably land in September alongside the iPhone XI, and the timing of this certification would more or less make sense for that.