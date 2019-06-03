iOS 13 may bring a calculator app to your iPad for the very first time

You may not have ever noticed, but your iPad didn't come with a calculator app installed on it when you first got it out of the box.

Instead, you have to download a third-party calculator app to be able to do calculations on your Apple tablet, but according to a new rumor that's set to change with iOS 13.

PineLeaks on Twitter has said the app will debut in iOS 13 and may offer a floating calculator experience rather than a specific separate app. Exactly how that would look is unclear.

Our ranking of the very best iPads

These are the very best iPad apps

Everything about iOS 13

Take this with a big pinch of salt as we've yet to hear any other accurate information from PineLeaks on Apple, so there's no guarantee this information will be accurate.

iOS 13 on iPad will have a native calculator app.May 25, 2019

Little is known about how iOS 13 will make an impact on your iPad. A previous rumor suggested it may bring support for mice to use with your tablet, but that may be limited to future iPad models rather than your existing device.

We're set to learn about iOS 13 at WWDC 2019, which takes place later today (June 3), and you'll be able to follow along on TechRadar with our live blog.