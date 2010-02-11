Sweden tops tech use rankings

In terms of the top tech use of citizens, the UK trails behind the world leader, Sweden, according to the latest chart.

Sweden has beaten the U.S. in the latest annual top tech usage ranking chart, based on the usage of telecommunications technologies such as superfast broadband networks, cellphones and computers.

The Connectivity Scorecard was created by London Business School professor Leonard Waverman back in 2008, and measures 50 countries on numerous indicators such as citizens' technological skills and general usage of gadgets and new technologies.

Sweden powers ahead

"Sweden not only has the best current mix of attributes, but it also shows few signs of losing its lead," said Professor Waverman.

"By contrast, there is the beginning of a gap in what was once the essence of U.S. leadership in most industrial and service sectors - education and skills."

The UK trails behind Sweden and the US at number eight in the chart.

"Economic recovery and government stimulus packages aimed at boosting broadband deployment and ICT development should provide room for optimism in the coming years," Waverman added.

Here are the top 10 "innovation driven economies" measured in the study, with Waverman's rankings:

1 Sweden 7.95

2 United States 7.77

3 Norway 7.74

4 Denmark 7.54

5 Netherlands 7.52

6 Finland 7.26

7 Australia 7.04

8 United Kingdom 7.03

9 Canada 7.02

10 Japan 6.73

Via Reuters.com