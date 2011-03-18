ICANN approves .XXX domain names

Sex sites will now be allocated the .XXX domain

Porn sites will officially be able to label their websites with a .XXX domain name after the ICANN governing body voted in favour of the new suffix.

The expected resolution passed despite large-scale protests from the adult entertainment industry, which is angry that it will have to repurchase domain names.

The change effectively gives the internet its own red light district, completely set aside for adult entertainment, so now no-one has the excuse that they 'accidentally typed in the wrong url.'

ICANN hopes that .XXX will help keep minors away from porn, while the new heavily-regulated area will give users more confidence that their payments will be secure and less at risk from fraudsters.

Landmark

"ICANN's decision to give .XXX final approval is a landmark moment for the internet," said Stuart Lawley, the chief executive of ICM, who will oversee the switch.

"We believe consumers will be more prepared to make purchases on .XXX sites, safe in the knowledge their payments will be secure.

"Tens of thousands of adult entertainment website owners recognize the business benefits of .XXX and have already applied to pre-reserve over 200,000 .XXX domains."

Dotcom websites have been able to pre-register their .XXX domain for free since last year, but others will be forced to pay upto $70 to make the change.