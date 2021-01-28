iMac 2021 benchmark leak suggests Apple won’t be ditching Intel just yet

A system packing an Intel Core i9-10910 CPU and an AMD Radeon Pro 5700 XT has shown up in benchmarks, and all signs point to Apple’s next-generation iMac.

Recent rumors suggested that Apple’s next iMac would ditch Intel in favor of an M1 chip designed by Apple itself. A Bloomberg report claimed the switch to Apple Silicon would allow the company to slim down the iMac considerably due to the reduced cooling requirements of the more efficient M1 chip.

However, Ashes of Singularity benchmarks, spotted by Tom’s Guide, suggest the company could be sticking with Intel for the time being.

Sticking with Intel?

The benchmarks show a system that packs an Intel Core i9-10910, a 10-core, 20-thread desktop CPU that’s rumoured to be an Apple-exclusive chip. According to the leak, the Intel Core i9-10910 features base and boost clock speeds of 3.6GHz and 5GHz, respectively, and a configurable TDP of 95-125W.

While these Ashes of Singularity benchmarks don’t give us an idea of the CPU’s performance, previously-leaked Geekbench 5 scores show the Core i9-10910 is around 10% faster than the Core i9-10900.

The leak also reveals that the machine packs an as-yet-unannounced AMD Radeon Pro RX 5700 XT, a graphics card that is also likely to be sold exclusively to Apple.

Beyond its exclusive internals, the 2021 iMac is also expected to boast a major redesign. Rumors claim the machine, which hasn’t been updated since March 2019, will feature Pro Display-like bezels and an all-new 23-inch screen that Apple will squeeze into the same size chassis as the existing 21.5-inch model.

The 2020 iMac will also signal the death of the Fusion drive, according to rumors, with Apple set to abandon spinning hard drives in favor of an all-SSD lineup.