Huawei P40 and P40 Pro 5G support was just basically confirmed

The Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro are set to launch on March 26, with many suspecting the handsets would support 5G connectivity - including us .

That rumor has been put to bed today thanks to a recent certification from Thailand’s NTBC, which confirms that both upcoming phones will have 5G variants and sport fancy new monikers: the Huawei P40 5G and Huawei P40 Pro 5G.

With 5G connectivity practically guaranteed, then, it’s likely that both phones will feature the latest Kirin 990 5G chipset . We already know that the P40 will have a “never seen” design , too, hinting at a radical new look, and that the phone will run Android 10 (without Google services).

Go Pro?

Perhaps unsurprisingly, other rumors both the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro look set to ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack, but the P40 Pro will likely include 40W fast charging and potentially a curved display.

With Huawei previously boasting that it’s “12-18 months ahead of the competition” when it comes to 5G connectivity, the company’s push to deliver high-end 5G handsets makes complete sense. It may also convince users that despite losing Google’s core services, Huawei’s phones are still a viable investment.

Though still unconfirmed, there's a good chance we'll see 4G versions of both the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro, but time will tell.

We’ll find out more about Huawei’s brand new smartphones on March 26, when both handsets will be officially unveiled during an online-only event.

