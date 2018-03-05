HTC U12 specs leaked in full by reliable source

News of the HTC U12 has so far been fairly thin on the ground, and the phone was nowhere to be seen at MWC 2018, but we now have a much better idea of what to expect from it – and when we might see it – thanks to a new leak.

LlabTooFeR, who’s accurately leaked HTC information in the past, took to Twitter to share the specs of the HTC Imagine (believed to be the HTC U12), revealing that it has a 5.99-inch QHD+ display, a top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset and up to 6GB of RAM.

Apparently the phone also has a dual-lens 12MP and 16MP camera pair on the back, an 8MP front-facing camera with HTC Face Unlock, up to 256GB of storage, a 3420mAh battery, and IP68 certification – which would mean it’s dust-proof and water-resistant to depths of 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes.

HTC ImagineCPU SD845Display 5.99 QHD+RAM up to 6GBROM up to 256GBDual Main Camera 12mp + 16mp (Sony IMX3xx) Front Camera 8mpBattery 3420mahIP68HTC Face UnlockEdge Sense 2.0Android 8.0 + Sense 10Full treble support and A/B (Seamless) UpdatesSingle and Dual SIM versionMarch 4, 2018

Coming soon with squeezy sides

The HTC U12 is said to run Android Oreo, overlaid with HTC’s Sense 10 interface, and to have Edge Sense 2.0, which would be a new version of the squeezy sides found on the likes of the HTC U11 and HTC U11 Plus.

They also say that it will have full Project Treble support, so updates should be speedy, and that it will come in both single and dual-SIM versions.

In follow-up posts LlabTooFeR adds that the U12 will have a microSD card slot but no 3.5mm headphone port, and even gives an idea of the release date, saying it should land sometime in April, so we might not have long to wait.

As always we’d take this information with a pinch of salt, but as sources go LlabTooFeR is fairly solid, and the specs all sound believable. If they’re right about the release date we should soon know whether they’re right about everything else.