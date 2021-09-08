How to watch Wu-Tang: An American Saga season 2 online from anywhere

After a two-year hiatus, the Wu-Tang Clan are back for season 2 of their American Saga - and this latest season is set to be even more unpredictable, as the hip-hop legends prepare to answer our pressing questions from the end of season 1. Find out here how to watch Wu-Tang: An American Saga season 2 online where you are now.

How to watch Wu-Tang: An American Saga online Premiere date: Wednesday, September 8 Episodes: first three episodes released at once, following episodes every 'Wu-Wednesday' up until October 27 Stream options: Hulu (US) Watching anywhere: try the top VPN around 100% risk-free

Set in the early 1990s in New York’s Slaten Island at the peak of the crack cocaine epidemic, season 1 introduced us to each member of the Wu-Tang Clan - a group comprised (largely) of young drug-dealers and criminals conflicted between careers in music and their troublesome street-life.

Season 2 is expected to pick up where it left off, as the Wu-Tang Clan face even greater challenges as they look past old feuds and reunite to create the legendary album 'Enter the Wu-Tang' (36 Chambers).

But the real question that we’re all waiting to find out is does U-God finally make his appearance? Will Cressy seek revenge? Keep reading to find out how to watch the new season of Wu Tang: An American Saga where you are...

More new TV: see how to watch Impeachment: American Crime Story now

How to watch Wu-Tang: An American Saga season 2 for FREE in the US

In the US, you can watch Wu-Tang: An American Saga season 2, exclusively on Hulu with the first three episodes being released at the same time on Wednesday, September 8. Subsequent episodes will be dropped on Wu-Tang Wednesdays, at the same time each week. To watch the new American drama series, you’ll need to sign up for a basic Hulu plan, costing $5.99 per month. Students are able to subscribe for just $1.99 a month and access all the same content. But the great news is that new subscribers are entitled to a Hulu free trial, which means you can binge-watch all of Wu-Tang: An American Saga season 1 and catch the latest episodes of season 2 without paying a cent. Even better, Hulu has a huge library of iconic films and hit TV shows including Palm Springs, Parasite, American Horror Stories, and The Handmaids Tale. Hulu supports a wide variety of devices, including iOS and Android devices, Roku and Apple TV, PlayStation 4 and Xbox consoles, Apple TV, Nintendo Switch and more.



How to watch Wu-Tang: An American Saga season 2 from outside the US

You can still watch all of the new episodes of Wu-Tang: An American Saga season 2 as and when they air by using a VPN. By downloading and installing a top VPN, you can avoid any geo-blocks that you may experience when trying to access your usual streaming service if you’re outside of your country.

A VPN works by effectively tricking your computer into thinking that it’s in a completely different location, by changing your IP address to whatever location you want. If you're abroad or facing any issues with accessing content, with a VPN you’ll be able to watch all of your usual content, including the new episodes of Wu-Tang: An American Saga.

Use a VPN to watch Wu-Tang: An American Saga season 2 from abroad

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We’ve tried and tested all of the major VPNs and, ExpressVPN came out on top as it's easy to use with strong security features ensuring online protection when in use. Best of all, its fast speeds make it your best option when it comes to streaming all of the new episodes of Wu-Tang: An American Saga. Express VPN is also compatible with a wide range of devices, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Xbox, and PlayStation, so whether you’re watching on a phone, computer, TV, or tablet ExpressVPN is likely to be your go-to choice. If you sign up to Express VPN today, you can get a 15-month subscription for the price of 12, saving 49% off the regular cost. Even better, ExpressVPN provides a 30 day trial period, so if you change your mind, get in contact and they’ll offer you a full refund. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days



Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to Hulu and start watching Wu-Tang: An American Saga as if you were back at home

(Image credit: IMDB)

Read more:

Our Hulu plans and prices guide will get you to the perfect package

Head to our Disney Plus guide for all the information you need

Also on Hulu: see how to watch only Murders in the Building