How to watch The Luminaries online: stream the entire miniseries from anywhere now

Based on Eleanor Catton's epic, complex Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, The Luminaries is an other-worldly murder mystery love story that follows Anna Wetherell (Eve Hewson) as she voyages alone to New Zealand's South Island in search of a new life during the 1860s West Coast Gold Rush, only to be dragged into a vortex of love, greed and fickle fortune. Read on as we explain how to watch The Luminaries online and stream every episode, no matter where you are in the world right now.

How to watch The Luminaries US release date: Sunday, February 14 Time and TV channel (US): 9.30pm ET/PT on Starz Stream without cable: get Starz with FREE Amazon Prime trial Watch Luminaries FREE online: BBC iPlayer (UK-only) Watch anywhere: use a VPN - try 100% risk-free

At the end of the journey Anna meets Emery Staines (Himesh Patel), who's heading to New Zealand to dig for gold, and they forge an instant, transformative connection, one that they're unable to explain but are overwhelmed by.

However, they're almost instantly torn apart by fate, which itself is ably assisted by the scheming, domineering Lydia Wells (Eva Green), a one-woman force of nature who runs The House Of Many Wishes, a fortune parlor that has become a Mecca for gold-diggers.

An opportunist and an entrepreneur, Lydia knows exactly how much power she wields over the gold-seekers, and blinded by greed and her secret love for ex-convict Francis Carver (Marton Csokas), she's grown accustomed to getting whatever she wants whenever she wants it.

But, not being driven by fame and fortune, Anna alone has no desire to be favored by Lydia, who you cross at your own peril. Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch The Luminaries online and stream every episode of the miniseries from all over the world - including absolutely FREE for anyone located in the UK on iPlayer.

How to watch The Luminaries online FREE in the UK

All six episodes of the miniseries are available to watch on BBC iPlayer, with the entire run of The Luminaries having aired on BBC One in 2020. iPlayer is a completely FREE service – however, you should be in possession of a valid UK TV license before using it, as these now cover digital content consumption, too. Not in the UK right now? Don't worry. You can just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favourite TV shows and films online just like you would at home - only from anywhere.

How to watch The Luminaries online from outside your country

For anyone abroad right now wanting to watch The Luminaries, you’ll likely be unable to watch the miniseries due to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream The Luminaries online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch The Luminaries from abroad

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

How to watch The Luminaries online and stream every episode in the US

How to watch The Luminaries online and stream every episode in the US

Starz is the exclusive network in the US for The Luminaries, with episodes being aired every Sunday night at 9.30pm ET/PT from February 14. Starz is a premium cable and satellite channel that boasts first-run original television like Power and Outlander, alongside a big helping of Hollywood movies fresh out of the cinema. You can add the channel to your existing TV package, if you like - or if you're looking to cut the cord, you have a couple of alternative options for streaming Starz. You can get a subscription directly from the network itself via its online platform - but you could also consider getting it through Amazon Prime Video. Amazon is worth considering as you can get both a FREE 30-day Prime trial and then a FREE 7-day Starz trial on top of that. In both cases, you can cancel at any time, with Prime costing $12.99 a month and Starz an additional $8.99 a month - but only if you decide to keep them. Other ways to watch Starz and stream The Luminaries Getting Starz through the network itself currently costs $5 a month for the first 6-months - but there's no indication what it costs thereafter. It's either an oversight or just plain shabby on the service's part, and hopefully they'll clarify things soon, so potential subscribers can sign up with confidence. And remember, if you do pony up for a streaming service, you can watch it wherever you are - all you need to do it download a good VPN and follow our instructions above.

How to watch The Luminaries online FREE in New Zealand

The Luminaries aired in New Zealand in 2020 and as such, you can stream every episode at your leisure through the TVNZ OnDemand streaming service, which is completely FREE to use and available on a wide range of devices. If you're outside New Zealand and want to watch the miniseries on TVNZ, you can use a VPN to tune in from anywhere.

Similarly, we're still waiting on details of a possible release Down Under. But if you're currently in Oz from a country where The Luminaries is already out, remember you can use a good VPN to regain access to all the same services and content you'd normally watch (and pay for) in your country of residence.

There's no word yet on when The Luminaries might get a Canada release, but your best bet for the time being could be to harness the powers of a VPN to virtually transport yourself to a country that is showing it.