How to watch Serie A live streams of every 2021/22 game online from anywhere

In a pre-season that has seen big name departures along coupled the return of familiar names, the 2021/22 Serie A campaign is set to be a wildly unpredictable instalment of one of the world's greatest leagues. Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch Serie A online and live stream every match from Italy's top tier wherever you are right now.

Financial problems brought on in part by the Covid-19 pandemic has meant many teams have had to cut their cloth, with defending champs Inter Milan the most acutely affected. Boss Antonio Conte has left to be replaced by Lazio's Simone Inzaghi at the San Siro, who must now contend with an exodus of key players including Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi.

While fellow candidate for GOAT Lionel Messi has made the move to PSG, Cristiano Ronaldo remains a Juventus player despite a mixed last season in Turin. Elsewhere, AS Roma have drafted in the now well-travelled Jose Mourinho as their new manager, and the former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss will be determined to prove his those critics who have written him off as yesterday's man wrong.

AC Milan have been one of the more active Italian top flight clubs in the summer transfer window and will be hoping to take advantage of their rivals restructuring, while the likes of Atalanta and Lazio will be looking to punch once more above their weight after both enjoying campaigns last term.

As well as a time of great change on the pitch, things have been shaken about quite a bit in terms of Serie A's international broadcasters, with the rights to show live matches having changed hands in many major regions for the new term. With that in mind, read on as we explain how to live stream Serie A and watch all action from the Italian top table of football.

If you're away from home and can't bear to miss out on this season's Serie A action, don't worry. While you may initially encounter a problem watching your usual domestic live stream coverage in the form of geo-blocking, there's an easy solution to this common annoyance.

It's called a VPN and it's a clever bit of software that relocates your device back to your country of origin - thereby allowing you to regain access to the services you normally use (and almost certainly pay for) back home.

Once you have it downloaded and installed, just go ahead and open the VPN app, hit 'choose location', and you'll virtually transport yourself back home - it really is that easy. Then you're ready to watch your Serie A live stream of choice wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Serie A live streams in the UK

BT Sport is the new home of Italian top flight football in the UK, and is showing select matches live from every round of the action across its channels. Coverage is set to be helmed by James Richardson - the host of classic 1990's Channel 4 Serie A show Football Italia. Subscribers can watch BT Sport online, either directly through its website or by using the BT Sport app - available for iOS and Android as well as on consoles, Apple TV, Now TV devices, and select Samsung smart TVs. For those who don't want the commitment or cost of a full-fat BT Sport subscription, there's now a BT Sport Monthly Pass option, which let's you pay £25 and cancel whenever you want. That makes it the ideal option if you just want to give BT Sport a try or know you won't want it for a full year. Whatever length contract you choose, you also get the benefit of BT Sport's Premier League, Premiership rugby, exclusive UFC live streams and much more. If you're outside the UK right now and want to watch one of this week's Serie A games, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action just as you would if you were at home.

Serie A live stream: how to watch Italian soccer in the US

Broadcast rights for Serie A in the US have also switched hands, with Paramount Plus taking over from ESPN as the exclusive live broadcaster of games in the States fro the 2021/22 season, as well as the Coppa Italia. Formerly known as CBS All Access before relaunching as Paramount Plus back in March, this streaming platform not only offers great value – a subscription to the great-value Paramount Plus is available from just $4.99 a month for its ad-supported "essential" plan, or $10 per month for its advertisement free tier. Alongside Serie A, the platform also has live broadcast rights for Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League, NWSL, CONCACAF Nations League, 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship, Argentine Primera Division, and Brazilian Serie A in the USA. It's also the the home of the Rugrats 2021 revival, Frasier's return, while also giving you access to Hollywood movies like the Mission: Impossible franchise, The Hustle, and Terminator: Dark Fate to boot. Paramount Plus is compatible with a variety of devices, including Android, iPad, and iPhone, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku, LG, Samsung, and Vizio smart TVs, Chromecast, and PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S gaming consoles. You can stream on three devices simultaneously, and have the ability to download TV series and films to watch offline. Outside of the US? Residents of the country can connect to the same subscription services they pay for at home wherever they are - all that’s needed is a reliable VPN.

How to live stream Serie A soccer in Australia: watch 2021/22 Italian soccer online

It's all change Down Under as well, with Fox Sports taking over from beIN Sports to televise live top flight Italian football in Australia for the 2021/22 season. The network is planning to show two live matches each week with an additional two matches in full on delay. if you don't have Fox as part of pay TV package, your best option may be to sign up for the fast-emerging Kayo Sports streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the cricket, NRL,F1... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. After that, the Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Better still, Kayo offer a FREE two-week trial! Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

In India, the Sony Sports Network and its Sony Ten channels hold the rights to broadcast Serie A matches live. If you prefer to watch on an app or website, Sony Liv will be streaming the matches 一 but you'll need a premium subscription to watch the match live, which costs Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month. Jio users can watch the series free of cost with the JioTV mobile application. If you're a subscriber but find yourself outside of India and want to watch Sony Ten's coverage, you can pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

2021/22 Serie A teams

Rock bottom Parma were joined by Crotone and Benevento in being relegated to Serie B at the end of the last campaign, with their places taken in the top division by promoted sides Empoli, Salernitana and Venezia.

Here are all 20 teams playing in Serie A for the 2021/22 season.

Atalanta

Bologna

Cagliari

Empoli

Fiorentina

Genoa

Hellas Verona

Internazionale

Juventus

Lazio

Milan

Napoli

Roma

Salernitana

Samdoria

Sassuolo

Spezia

Torino

Udinese

Venezia

2021/22 Serie A odds

With so much upheaval at Inter, it shouldn't be a major shock to find the Ronaldo-led Juve leading the way for odd on winning the 21/22 title in Italy, with bookies currently offering around 11/10 for the Old Lady to be victorious come the end of May.

Despite their financial turmoil, punters are still backing new boss Simone Inzaghi to help deliver a great season for Inter, with odds currently of 5/2 for them to claim this season's scudetto.

Atalanta have been the league's surprise package for the last few season, and they're being well backed to go one step further this season and claim their first ever Serie A title, with odds hovering around 8/1, ahead of the now Olivier Giroud-led AC Milan who come in at 10/1.

What else can I use a VPN for other than watching Serie A live streams?

Virtual Private Network software is pretty versatile tech. As well as enabling you towatch sport and TV from other locales, their encrypted nature means that the information you exchange on a daily basis online is kept safely away from prying eyes. And streaming VPNs also help to get around website blocking in certain offices, schools and even countries.

