How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars online: stream season 5 from anywhere

What’s the tea, Christine? Well, RuPaul’s All Stars has returned for a fifth season, pitting 10 ex-contestants against each other for $100,000 and a coveted place in the Drag Race Hall of Fame. And now's the time to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 5 online.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 5 ‘Cheat Sheet’ Season 5 of Drag Race All Stars premieres on June 5 on VH1, with individual episodes airing every Friday at 8pm ET / PT and running for about an hour. OTT customers might want to use Philo to stream the show: it offers a free trial that’s easy to register to and the Live TV plan is only $20 a month.

This time we’ve another squeal-inducing roster of celebrity guests and LGBTQ+ allies, including ‘Livin La Vida Loca’ singer Ricky Martin, who brings his Latin passion to the inaugural episode. We’re also psyched to hear that Tessa Thompson – the ruthless Charlotte Hale of Westworld fame – will be gracing the judging panel, in addition to Jane Krakowski, Todrick Hall, and Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland.

But whose Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve, and Talent will they be scrutinizing? Among Season 5’s contestants are Alexis Mateo and Jujubee, who’ll untuck backstage for a third time. While eleven years after her series debut, Ongina returns to throw some serious shade. India Ferrah - whose elevated lip-sync entered Drag Race herstory - will sashay back down the runway too, alongside Britney Spears impersonator and season 8 queen Derrick Barry.

In a highly-publicised twist to previous seasons, each week the top queen will face a Lip Sync Assassin: a non-competing opponent from a previous series. If the All Star sufficiently impresses the judges, they’ll win a $10,000 tip and decide which of the bottom two queens are sent packing. If that sneaky assassin wins, however? Well squirrel friends, watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 5 online and find out for yourselves!

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars online from outside your country

Below we have handy information on where RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars will be broadcast in a selection of territories. But if you find yourself away from home when the latest episode drops – quite possible now international flights are resuming and lockdown guidelines have relaxed – don’t let geo-blocks give you the blues.

You can download a VPN to circumvent regional blocks: allowing you to watch Season 5 of Drag Race All Stars using the service you’re already subscribed to at home. This piece of software changes your IP address, so you can access each episode of the series live or On Demand, just like you would from the comfort of your own living room.

There are hundreds of VPNs available, but our favorite is ExpressVPN. It's quick to connect to, easy to use, and totally secure. It's also compatible with an Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, the Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android software, and many others devices. Once downloaded, search for the location of your home country or select it from the pre-defined list. Click connect and then bam – you can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 5 from wherever you are in the world. What makes ExpressVPN particularly enticing is its flexible 30-day money back guarantee. Even better, if you sign up for an annual plan you'll get a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE - a brilliant deal on an essential bit of kit.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars online in the US

If you’ve got cable, Drag Race All Stars will be live on VH1 from 8pm ET / PT. You can also stream the show via VH1’s online platform on your computer or mobile device, but you’ll need your cable provider details for that. For cord cutters, there are plenty of Live TV and On Demand options that offer VH1 access. Below is a list of platforms that will let you view the upcoming season of All Stars:

Philo : For the modest sum of $20 per month you can get instant access to a respectable selection of 58 channels, which includes VH1, Comedy Central, MTV, and the Paramount Network. There’s a 7-day FREE TRIAL too, and registration to it is as simple as entering your mobile phone number. After two days, though, you need to provide your billing details to keep receiving the free access.

For the modest sum of $20 per month you can get instant access to a respectable selection of 58 channels, which includes VH1, Comedy Central, MTV, and the Paramount Network. There’s a 7-day FREE TRIAL too, and registration to it is as simple as entering your mobile phone number. After two days, though, you need to provide your billing details to keep receiving the free access. Sling : As VH1 isn’t part of the Sling Orange (50+ channels) or Sling Blue (30 + channels, more sports) packages, you’ll have to choose one of these first, and then include the Lifestyle Extra add-on for $5 a month. However, the beneficent Sling have a few offers currently running. And currently there's $10 off your first month.

As VH1 isn’t part of the Sling Orange (50+ channels) or Sling Blue (30 + channels, more sports) packages, you’ll have to choose one of these first, and then include the Lifestyle Extra add-on for $5 a month. However, the beneficent Sling have a few offers currently running. And currently there's $10 off your first month. FuboTV : Fubo Standard is the best value plan for English speakers. It includes 108 channels – including VH1, Comedy Central, NBC and CNN – two simultaneous streams, and 30 hours of Cloud DVR space, all for $54.99 per month. They also offer a 7-day Free Trial and you can cancel at any time.

Fubo Standard is the best value plan for English speakers. It includes 108 channels – including VH1, Comedy Central, NBC and CNN – two simultaneous streams, and 30 hours of Cloud DVR space, all for $54.99 per month. They also offer a 7-day Free Trial and you can cancel at any time. AT&T TV Now: ‘Plus’ is its entry-level option, with a price tag of $55 a month for 45 channels. Like the other platforms they supply a 7-day free trial. This is great if you’re mainly after VH1 access, but if you want VH1 and over 60 channels, including premium channels like HBO Max, you might want to select their Max package ($80 a month). This also comes with a free trial.

Watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars online in Canada

Cable viewers with OUTtv should be able to watch Drag Race All Stars live the same day that it airs in America, at around 8pm EST. But if you’ve cut the cord, new episodes will likely be available on their OTT service an hour or so after they air. You can subscribe to OUTtvGo for CND$3.99 a month – or CND$39.99 a year – and get instant access to all prior episodes of Drag Race All Stars too. Crave On-Demand meanwhile should stream All Stars season 5 from June 5. In the past, it has dropped episodes of the main Drag Race around 9.30pm EST, an hour or so after it airs in America, so we’d expect the same here. If you’re a new subscriber then Crave provide a 7-day free trial, with content that includes all prior seasons of All Stars. When the week long trial ends, expect to receive a charge of CND$9.99 (plus tax) each month. It’s worth remembering that if you find yourself in a different country when the show broadcasts, you can download a VPN to circumvent pesky geo-blocking restrictions. That way you never need to miss a single death drop or withering retort between gurl friends.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars online in the UK

Streaming giant Netflix is keeping UK drag fans happy, providing not only all 12 seasons of the main US show but series spin-offs like All Stars too. Season 5 episodes are due to land every Saturday morning from June 6, just a few hours after they first air in the US. At £5.99 for access to thousands of movies and TV shows, it’s a pretty great deal. If you've already got a Netflix subscription, then it's certainly the option you'll need to go for. But anyone from North America travelling or holidaying in the UK should remember they can tap into their local TV coverage and watch the Drag Race live by using a VPN.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race online in Australia

For Australians that stan the eleganza extravaganza of All Stars, there’s only one VOD platform for you. Stan! It has exclusive streaming rights to Drag Race All Stars (and other RuPaul shows), with season 5’s first episode available on June 6 around the same time as it’s broadcast in the US. There’s a bountiful 30-day free trial available to new customers, and when this elapses you can continue your subscription for AUS$10 a month. As mentioned before, should you find yourself abroad over the next few months when All Stars Season 5 is being broadcast, ExpressVPN is the best way to connect to your usual streaming services and avoid any drama. Save that for the competing queens!

Use WOW Presents Plus to watch RuPaul's Drag Race and more

WOW Present Plus is the self-dubbed "official streamer of all things drag" and comes to us from World of Wonder, the production company behind RuPaul's Drag Race.

As such, it has an impressive catalogue of RuPaul shows - including the latest season 12 episodes - available to stream all over the world including in markets like India, South Africa, the UAE and many other countries. A full list of what's available and where can be found here.

It's a pretty niche offering but if drag shows are your thing, you'll find it also hosts the likes of UNHhhh, Untucked, and Transformations - all for the ultra-affordable price of just $3.99 a month. Best of all, there's a FREE 7-day trial on offer so you can shantay on over and check it out for yourself.