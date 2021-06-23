How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars online: stream season 6 episodes from anywhere

All Stars is back! Can I get an amen? 13 queens are squeezing into the werkroom for the latest iteration of All Stars, beating their faces to perfection to battle it out for $100,000 and a place in the Drag Race Hall of Fame. It’s no longer airing on VH1, so we’ll detail how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 6 online over at Paramount Plus in the US, and all your other options world wide.

Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Starsonline Premiere: Thursday, June 24 at 12am PT / 3am ET New episodes: every Thursday at the same time Stream now: Get a FREE 30-day Paramount Plus trial International streaming options: Crave (Canada) | Netflix (UK) | Stan (AUS)

Everything about this upcoming season has us gagged. For a start it’s a smorgasbord of Drag Race royalty, with contestants taking part from across seasons 2 to 12. These include season 11 queens Scarlett Envy, A’keria C. Davenport, Ra’Jah O’Hara, and Silky Nutmeg Ganache, in addition to All Stars alumni Pandora Boxx, Ginger Minj, and Yara Sofia. They’ll be joined by Kylie Sonique Love and Jiggly Caliente too, making it the first time two openly trans contestants have competed together on the show.

Mama Ru, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Matthews are back to judge the queens Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent, with the help of some truly sick’ning celebrity guests. These include Tina Knowles (aka Beyonce’s mum!), Scream Queens actress Emma Roberts, the multi-talented Angela Basset, and the one, the only – the Venus de Milo of divas – Miss Piggy! Gurls…you better werk!

Expect all the usual drama and one HUGE twist, as we explain how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 6 online from anywhere. And may the best Drag Queen, win!

More on Paramount Plus - see how to watch the new iCarly reboot

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars online from outside your country

Gagging for the latest season of All Stars but travelling outside of your home country? If so, you’ll find regional restrictions prevent you from streaming your favorite shows while abroad.

Luckily, circumventing geo-blocks is actually really simple. All you need to do is download a VPN to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 6 online from anywhere in the world. It's an ingenious piece of software that changes your IP address, so you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 online for FREE in the US

Drag Race All Stars has sashayed away from VH1 and found a home on Paramount Plus instead. The first two episodes of season 6 will be available to stream on Thursday, June 24 at 12am PT / 3am ET, with new instalments arriving on the same day each week. Formerly known as CBS All Access before relaunching as Paramount Plus in March, this VOD platform not only offers great value – a subscription to the great-value Paramount Plus is available from just $4.99 a month – but it currently offers an incredible month-long FREE Paramount Plus free trial. In addition to seasons 1 to 11 of the main Drag Race series, the service features new originals and TV shows like the iCarly reboot and Star Trek: Picard, not to mention being the obvious place to watch the Rugrats 2021 revival, Frasier's return, and the best of CBS's live sports action without having to splash out on pricey cable. That, PLUS Hollywood movies like the Mission: Impossible franchise, The Hustle, and Terminator: Dark Fate to boot. Paramount Plus is compatible with a variety of devices, including Android, iPad, and iPhone, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku, LG, Samsung, and Vizio smart TVs, Chromecast, and PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S gaming consoles. You can stream on three devices simultaneously, and have the ability to download TV series and films to watch offline. Outside of the US? Residents of the country can connect to the same subscription services they pay for at home wherever they are - all that’s needed is a reliable VPN.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 6 online in the UK

Netflix remains the place to go for all things Drag Race, providing not only all 13 seasons of the main US show but series spin-offs like Untucked too. All Stars Season 6 is due to arrive from Thursday afternoon on June 24, with two servings of Drag Race drama to help viewers get their engines going. Thereafter, it’ll be one episode of eleganza extravaganza on the same day each week. There’s no free trial, but at only £5.99 a month for Netflix’s basic plan – which provides access to thousands of movies and TV shows – you're getting a pretty great deal anyway. Anyone from North America travelling or holidaying in the UK when Drag Race All Stars season 6 airs can still access Paramount Plus by using a VPN. Simply download a working Netflix VPN and you’ll be able to stream new episodes no matter what country you’re in.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 online in Canada

OUTtvGO and Crave will be keeping fans in the Great White North happy until Canada’s Drag Race season 2 later this year, with All Stars season 6 being made available on both platforms from Thursday, June 24. Cable viewers with OUTtv can watch the first two episodes live between 5pm and 7pm PST / 8pm and 10pm EST. But, if you’ve cut the cord, you can subscribe to OUTtvGo for CND$3.99 a month – or CND$39.99 a year. New episodes should be online a few hours after they've aired, and the platform offers instant access to prior episodes of Drag Race All Stars too. You’ll also find Crave On-Demand home to All Stars season 6 from June 24 (it has pretty much all other versions of Drag Race, too). And, if you’re a new subscriber, then Crave provide a 7-day free trial . When the week-long trial is over, you’ll be charged CND$9.99 (plus tax) a month until you decide to cancel. It’s worth remembering that if you find yourself in a different country, you can download a VPN to circumvent pesky geo-blocking restrictions. That way you never need to miss a single death drop or heartfelt moment between squirrel friends.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 online FREE in Australia

With the inaugural Drag Race Down Under just off the air, you might be thinking Australians "done already done had herses". But there’s no stopping the Drag Race machine, and episodes 1 and 2 of All Stars season 6 are landing on Stan on June 25, with new episodes every Friday. There’s a bountiful 30-day free trial available to new customers, and when this elapses, you can continue your subscription from only AUS$10 a month. As mentioned before, should you find yourself abroad over the next few months when All Stars Season 6 is being broadcast, ExpressVPN is the best way to connect to your usual streaming services. And did we mention it's also a great way to keep your personal information safe online too?

(Image credit: Logo)

Use WOW Presents Plus to watch RuPaul's Drag Race and more

WOW Present Plus is the self-dubbed "official streamer of all things drag" and comes to us from World of Wonder, the production company behind RuPaul's Drag Race.

As such, it has an impressive catalogue of RuPaul shows - including the latest season 13 episodes - available to stream all over the world including in markets like India, South Africa, the UAE and many other countries. A full list of what's available and where can be found here.

It's a pretty niche offering but if drag shows are your thing, you'll find it also hosts the likes of UNHhhh, Untucked, and Transformations - all for the ultra-affordable price of just $3.99 a month. Best of all, there's a FREE 7-day trial on offer so you can shantay on over and check it out for yourself.