How to watch Global Citizen Live concert with free live streams around the world

This weekend's Global Citizen Live event is set to bring together the biggest stars, activists, global citizens and leaders across the globe for one day only to defend the planet and fight poverty. Calling on world leaders and corporations to take action, the 24-hour charity concert will be taking place across six continents and you’ll find out here all the key information you need to watch Global Citizen Live wherever you are, with loads of options for tuning in absolutely free.

How to watch Global Citizen Live concert Date: Saturday, September 25 Time: 1pm ET / 10am PT / 6pm BST / 3am AEST Channel: ABC News Live, ABC, FX (US), BBC One (UK) and Channel 9 (AUS) Watch online for FREE: Global Citizen Live Watch anywhere: use a good VPN - 100% risk-free trial

The ‘once-in-a-generation’ event is part of a campaign titled a ‘Recovery Plan for the World’ focussing its efforts across five objectives: ‘Covid-19, ending the hunger crisis, resuming learning for all, protecting the planet, and advancing equity for all.’

Some of the globe's biggest artists will be joining the 24-hour takeover including the likes of Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Elton John, Lizzo, Shawn Mendes and Duran Duran performing in major cities across the world.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be attending in NYC, joining the philanthropists, activists and global citizens celebrating Covid-19 vaccines and calling on governments to make them accessible for everyone across the globe.

To tune in to the global stage for the momentous occasion of live music, activism and unity, keep reading to find out how to watch Global Citizen Live wherever you are with the best free options explained.

What time will the Global Citizen Live event start?

Depending on where you are in the world, the Global Citizen Live event will start at 6pm BST / 10am PT / 1pm ET / 3am AEST.

With over 25 musicians performing either live or with pre-recorded performances, we're still anticipating a schedule to be released for the 24-hour event - if one becomes available we'll be updating this page with the center stage performance times.



Where will the Global Citizen Live take place?

The historic charity concert will be taking place in major cities across six continents: New York (USA), Los Angeles (USA), Lagos (Nigeria), Paris (France), Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), London (UK), Syndey (Australia) and Mumbai (India).

The organization has also announced that there will be extra broadcasts from around the world including Andrea Bocelli from Tuscany, Green Day from Los Angeles, Ricky Martin from various locations in Las Vegas, and Metallica from Louisville.

In a mission to unite individuals across the globe, we'll also be seeing the Indigenous Peoples of Brazil represented by Mapu of the Huni Kuin broadcasting from the Amazon Rainforest. With more artists and broadcasting locations set to feature throughout the day, keep reading to find out where to live stream the spectacular event wherever you are.



How to watch Global Citizen Live online: stream the concert for FREE across the globe

As a global event, there's plenty of streaming options, so wherever your location you shouldn't face any problems watching the Global Citizen Live in 2021. Here's the different global viewing options that will allow you to tune in to watch wherever you are in the world:

Global Citizen website: The organization will be live streaming the full event over on its website and viewers will be able to access it on mobiles, tablets, laptops and computers for free.

The organization will be live streaming the full event over on its website and viewers will be able to access it on mobiles, tablets, laptops and computers for free. Twitter: Global Citizen's social media account will also be live streaming the event, so wherever you are in the world you'll be able to tune in and watch on Twitter.

Global Citizen's social media account will also be live streaming the event, so wherever you are in the world you'll be able to tune in and watch on Twitter. Youtube: Set a reminder and prepare for the one-off charity concert, hosting icons from across the world, you'll also find a free live stream over on YouTube.

Set a reminder and prepare for the one-off charity concert, hosting icons from across the world, you'll also find a free live stream over on YouTube. iHeart Radio: Not able to watch? The US-based radio network will also be streaming the concert from 1pm PT / 4pm ET, so wherever you are, tune in to listen live.

Alternatively, you'll also find Apple Music and Apple TV streaming the Global Citizen Live concert, however, you'll need an iOS device / TV and Apple account to log in to watch for free via the respective apps.



(Image credit: Global Citizen Live)

How to watch Global Citizen Live: stream the charity concert online in the US

As well as the free Global Citizen Live streams options above, US coverage will be kickstarted over on ABC News Live at 10am PT / 1pm ET on Saturday. ABC News Live is available to stream on its website, via Hulu or with Roku. If you've got cable in your package, switch over to FX at 12pm PT / 3pm ET as the network will be airing coverage of the Global Citizen Live festival. Then, at 4pm PT / 7pm you'll want to switch to ABC channel where you'll find coverage airing into the evening.



How to watch Global Citizen Live in the UK

Brits wanting to tune in to live performances from Coldplay, Ed Sheeran and Stormzy will need to switch over to BBC One to watch the Global Citizen Live starting at 5.30pm BST. After a brief break for Strictly Come Dancing, coverage of the concert will resume at 7.30pm BST, until 3am the next morning. During the live event, BBC iPlayer will be providing extensive coverage of Global Citizen Live in Paris. Alternatively, the online catch-up service will be airing the entire charity concert shortly after the television broadcast, allowing Brits to watch up to 30 days after the event. BBC Radio 2 will also be featuring a two hour highlights show on Sunday, September 26 at 7pm with Trevor Nelson, so if you missed any of your favorite acts make sure to tune in the following day.

How to watch Global Citizen Live Festival in Australia

Broadcasting live from Sydney Opera House, Aussies can watch all the live performances including Australian artist Delta Goodrem, online for free with 9 Now. 9 Now is compatible with most devices, including iOS and Android devices, Android Fire TV, PS4, Chromecast, so wherever you're located you'll be able to watch the Global Citizen Live event. For more streaming options, you'll also find Apple Music, Apple TV, Youtube, Twitter and the Global Citizen Live covering the global music event online.



How to watch the Global Citizen Live concert online from outside of your country

If you’re currently out of your country of residence for whatever reason, watching your preferred Global Citizen Live coverage may be difficult, as some viewing options could be geo-blocked.

Fortunately, there’s an easy fix that will let you watch Global Citizen Live online from anywhere. By downloading a VPN, you can watch no matter where you’re currently located. This simple piece of software changes your IP address to one in a different country where the concert is being broadcast, so you can stream it as if you were back home.

Use a VPN to watch Global Citizen Live online from anywhere

Global Citizen Live concert line-up and performers

Here's the full Global Citizen Live concert line-up including the locations where you'll find the 2021 artists performing: