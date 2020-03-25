How to watch Emma: stream the 2020 movie online anywhere

Jane Austen's seminal 1815 novel Emma has received another superb big screen adaption - and for better or worse, the new 2020 movie has gotten an early streaming release as Hollywood looks to survive the current coronavirus pandemic. Here's how to watch Emma online no matter where you are in the world.

Emma (2020) cheat sheet Released: 2020 Director: Autumn de Wilde Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn, Josh O'Connor, Callum Turner, Mia Goth, Miranda Hart, Bill Nighy Run time: 124 minutes Rating (US/UK): PG / U

The film follows Emma Wodehouse as she walks a fine line between matchmaking and meddling in the love lives of her friend. It's seen the silver screen treatment before, most recent;y in 1996, when a pre-goop Gwenth Paltrow starred alongside Ewan McGregor. It also inspired 1995's Clueless, which is a classic in its own right.

In the 2020 version, the titular character of Emma is portrayed by Anya Taylor-Joy in a major departure from her previous horror-focused work, which includes The Witch, Split and Glass. The film's superb ensemble cast features plenty of up-and-coming British talent, as well as appearances from comedic favorites Miranda Hart and Bill Nighy.

Emma 2020 also marks the movie directorial debut of Autumn de Wilde, who to date has been best known for her photography, documentary making, and music video directing in the indie scene. Elliott Smith, The White Stripes, Beck, Fiona Apple, The Flaming Lips, Arcade Fire, Sonic Youth...her CV reads like a hipster coffee shop playlist and it's fascinating to see her original take on an all-time classic.

The new Jane Austen adaptation has been well received by critics and viewers alike, so read on and we'll explain how to watch Emma online wherever you are in the world - plus how to stream the 1996 version of Emma.

How to watch Emma 2020 from outside your country

While a great many of us are no doubt at home self-isolating in line with government guidance, the fact is you may still find yourself away from during these unprecedented times - in which case, a taste of home may just what the doctor ordered. Unfortunately, when it comes to watching your usual streaming services, from abroad, this isn't always possible due to annoying geo-blocking restrictions.

Fortunately, there's an easy remedy. Downloading a VPN lets you to watch movies like the new 2020 Emma adaptation and much more no matter where you are in the world. This simple bit of software changes your IP address so that you can keep streaming movies and TV shows anywhere.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be able to easily watch Emma from pretty much anywhere in the world.

How to watch Emma: online streaming options in the US

Streaming Emma online in the US is easy and it's available to watch on a large number of services. Potentially the most familiar will be Amazon Prime Video, which lets you rent Emma in HD for $19.99. This gives you 30 days to start watching the movie and 48 hours to finish it once you've pressed play, so you're free to take a break. If $20 sounds like a lot, just remember how much a ticket costs at your local movie theater - and you can grab another White Claw or go to the toilet whenever you want. Nope, it's not free like so much content is for Prime subscribers, but that's to be expected for such a new release - one that would likely still be in cinemas were it not for the coronavirus. However, if you're looking to bolster your streaming arsenal, know that Prime subscribers can binge-watch shows like The Americans, Jamestown and Downton Abbey for free with their membership - and there's even a FREE 30-day trial to let you check out Amazon's premium tier. If you want to watch Emma (2020) in 4K HDR, then you should head to iTunes, while if it's the earlier version of the movie you're after, then you can stream Emma 1996 for free by taking advantage of a free HBO trial offered through Amazon. And remember that if you find yourself out of the country, you can use clever software like ExpressVPN to watch Emma just as if you were at home.

How to watch Emma online: UK streaming options

You can watch Emma online in the UK through any number of streaming services, but you may feel most at home with Amazon Prime Video, where it's priced at £15.99 to rent in HD - as in the US, you'll get you a 30-day window to watch the film within 48 hours. And likewise, while the film doesn't come as part of the free Prime Video catalogue, there's plenty of great stuff that does - everything from Mr. Robot, Star Trek: Picard, and Justice League to Paddington 2 - so grab a FREE 1-month Prime trial and check it out. Those with 4K ambitions for watching Emma will find that iTunes is the best port of call, while Sky subscribers can rent the new 2020 movie directly through the Sky Store - potentially the most convenient option. Anyone interested in watching the 1996 Emma movie will find that Amazon Prime Video is the cheapest place to watch or stream it online - it costs £2.99 to buy outright in HD, the same price as renting, so the choice is a fairly obvious one. Currently stuck in or out of the UK? Remember you can access all the normal services you would at home by using a VPN.

How to watch Emma 2020 online in Australia

It doesn't appear to be yet possible to watch Emma on-demand or stream the new 2020 adaptation of the popular film Down Under. However, anyone stuck in Australia for whatever reason wanting to watch Emma online like they would in the US or UK can just use a VPN to point themselves back home and stream the movie via Prime Video or whatever other service they choose.

How to watch Emma online: stream the new 2020 movie in Canada

A handful of popular streaming services are offering Emma (2020) to rent in Canada. The most easily accessible may well be YouTube, which will let you watch Emma in HD from the comfort of your home for CA$19.99. Those after a 4K experience should check out iTunes, which is the lone place to stream Emma in Ultra HD quality. If you find yourself in Canada and want to stream Emma online as you would at home, you can do so by using a VPN.