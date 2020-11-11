How to watch Chicago Med season 6 online: stream every new 2020 episode from anywhere

There's a new normal for the staff at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center in new pandemic-driven plotlines. The new series of the hospital drama spin-off from Chicago Fire, sees the Windy City's first responders having to now contend with the mental toll of also being on the frontline fighting Covid-19. Read on to find out how you can watch Chicago Med season 6 online and stream every new episode, no matter where you are right now.

Watch Chicago Med season 6 online Chicago Med season 6 premieres on Wednesday November 11 as part of NBC's Chicago One triple-header. Airing at 8pm ET/PT each Wednesday, the show will be followed by new episodes of Chicago Fire and Chicago PD. NBC can be readily watched without cable a number of ways - detailed below - and you can ensure you have access to your favourite wherever you are with the help of a VPN.

Warning: minor spoilers for previous seasons and episodes of Chicago MD may exist below.

It has been hinted that returning characters April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) and Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) look to be the key focus of the opening episodes, with Choi’s specialty in infectious diseases making him particularly busy. But will the on-off couple be able to work together without their rocky relationship getting in the way?

Will's equally iffy relationship with Hannah also looks set to hit some obstacles, while the recently-bereaved Dr. Charles looks set for more tough challenges with his teenage daughter.

All in all, the stage is set for another dramatic series of events at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, so follow our guide below to watch Chicago Med online and stream every new season 6 episode as soon as it's released.

How to watch Chicago Med online: stream season 6online in the US for FREE

Those with a cable subscriptions can catch Chicago Med season 6 on NBC from 8pm ET/PT every Wednesday, book-ended by new episodes of Chicago Fire and Chicago PD. You can also stream the show online via NBC's new streaming service, Peacock, which is free to sign up for and offers a FREE 7-day trial of its Premium tier, which is what you need to watch Chicago Med online. Should you decide to keep the service, Peacock Premium costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 for the year. If you prefer watching Superstore on Peacock without ads, then you'll need to pony up for Peacock Premium Plus at $9.99 per month or $99.99 for the year. Other cord-cutting options that will net you access to NBC include Sling TV, whose Blue bundle includes NBC in most major metropolitan markets and costs $30 a month, or the more expensive, more fully featured fuboTV from $59.99 - though both offer free trials so you can see if they're right for you.

How to watch Chicago Med season 6 online from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to get your Chicago Med season 6 fix just as you would if you were at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which means watching a stream of Chicago Med from your usual provider might not be possible in certain parts of the world.

However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this common internet woe and is remarkably easy to set up and operate. Here's how it works and where to get started.

Use a VPN to watch Chicago Med season 6 online from anywhere

How to watch Chicago Med: stream season 6 online in Canada

Canadians wanting to stream the new season of Chicago Med should find it pretty straightforward. Canadian terrestrial TV network Global TV will be airing the show in tandem with US audiences every Wednesday at 8pm ET/PT (the channel will also be showing new episodes of Chicago Fire and Chicago PD afterwards). Global also offers a slick online streaming platform. You have to verify your details to sign-up, but provided you can do that, you can watch new episodes of Superstore absolutely free in Canada. Can't watch Global TV as usual due to pesky geo-blocking restriction? Watch just like you would at home by using a VPN to magically reappear in Canada and gain access to all the content you would at home.

How to watch Chicago Med in the UK

While Sky Witness has shown Chicago Med in the UK, there's no currently confirmed air date for the new season from any broadcaster in the region. However, seasons 1-5 are available on Amazon Prime Video, with seasons 1-4 coming at no extra cost to Prime members. - Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30-days In addition, anyone in the UK from a country where Chicago Med season 6 is being shown can tune into their home coverage with the help of a good VPN.

How to watch Chicago Med in Australia

As with the UK, there doesn't currently appear to be a confirmed Australian release date for Chicago Med season 6. However, Amazon Prime subscribers have access to Chicago Med seasons 1-4 as part of their subscription - and you can buy or rent season 5 for an additional charge. - Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30-days Alternatively, residents of countries where Chicago Med season 6 is now be available can still tune in to their home streaming service from Down Under - all that you need is a good VPN.