How to watch Catfish online: stream season 9 from anywhere in the world

The last season of Catfish concluded in mid-March, just as the Covid-19 pandemic brought TV production screeching to a halt. But, lo-and-behold, only five months later the hit show is back for season 9 - a remotely filmed edition adapted to our socially-distanced times. Want to know how to watch Catfish season 9 online from anywhere? Read on as we detail how to do just that.

Catfish season 9 cheat sheet Season 9 of Catfish is on MTV as usual, with new episodes airing every Wednesday from the August 5 premiere date at 8pm ET/PT. Full streaming options are below, but if you're abroad and already know how to watch Catfish online, then simply grab a great VPN deal to tune in like you would at home.

Now synonymous with social media, the phrase 'catfish' originated from the popular 2010 documentary of the same name, which focused on Nev Schulman’s burgeoning Facebook romance with a girl called Megan. As the film progressed, it became clear that – *spoiler alert* – he wasn’t talking to a 'Megan' at all, but rather a married woman. And so “'catfishing' entered the modern vernacular, referring to people that conceal their real identities behind fake online personas. There must be a lot of them, too! Through season 8, Catfish: The TV Show already has a tally of 144 episodes.

Kamie Crawford returns to co-host season 9 with our constant companion, Nev. But this time they’re uncovering potential catfishing from a distance, due to the limitations of lockdown life.

“Even catfish work from home,” an undeterred Nev Schulman says in the anticipatory trailer. But just like before, they’ll be helping hopeful romantics discover whether their online crush is genuine, or a complete and utter catfish - bringing the two together to reveal the truth.

The season 9 opener sees our irrepressible hosts reunited via Zoom, and trying to determine whether Jason’s virtual beau is really the Instagram model he professes to be. Expect more deception, awkward confrontations, and left-field revelations as Catfish dives back into the murky world of digital dating.

Keep reading as we break down how to watch Catfish season 9 online, no matter where you’re located right now.

How to watch Catfish online from outside your country

If you happen to be abroad as Catfish season 9 is broadcast – out of the country for work or taking a well-deserved holiday – you don’t have to miss a moment of the show’s dramatic online intrigues.

Say you wind up in a country where this content isn't available to stream. Downloading a VPN will let you watch Catfish season 9 live, or catch up on-demand, no matter where you’re located. This stellar bit of software alters your IP address, circumventing pesky geo-blocks so that you can access your favorite VoD services just as if you were in your pajamas back home.

How to watch Catfish season 9 online in the US

Fans of the Catfish TV show have no shortage of options to watch the current season in the US For traditionalists still coughing up cash for cable, MTV will broadcast the show every Wednesday from August 5 at 8pm PT/ET. This means you can watch Catfish live as it airs – as well as get all 10 episodes of season 8 – through MTV’s streaming platform. It's available on mobiles, PCs, laptops, and many other devices, though you’ll need to enter your cable login details get access. Those without cable have a number of ways to watch MTV online, thanks to over-the-top streaming services. Two of them stand out in particular, based on our investigations. How to watch MTV online without cable in 2020 The value option is Sling TV, where you'll have to choose your preferred base package first - Sling Blue or Sling Orange, $30 p/m each or $45 when combined - and then grab the Comedy Extra add-on for $5 p/m to get MTV access. This will cost $35 a month in total - but if you're not 100% sure, there's a 100% FREE free trial on offer. For a more fully featured service, consider FuboTV as a genuine cable replacement. Priced from a similarly great value $54.99 per month (compared to cable!), you get over 100 channels including MTV, VH1, the Paramount Network, FX, and LOTS of sports coverage. Additionally, you get two simultaneous streams, and 30 hours of Cloud DVR storage. New subscribers are entitled to a 7-day FREE FuboTV trial, and if you cancel before the trial ends, you aren’t charged a thing. Plus, cancelling is really easy - which isn't always the case. Outside of the US? Abroad but already have a streaming service you would normally use to watch Catfish online in the US? Then you should consider the VPN option as outlined above to tune in just like you would in the Land of the Free.

Canadians are being kept on a catfish-free diet, it seems, with no streaming services in the True North providing live MTV access. Adding insult to injury, old episodes of the show are conspicuously absent from on-demand platforms like Crave too. One big saving grace is that MTV's Canadian site provides free and unfettered access to all 8 – yes 8! – past seasons of Catfish for viewers to enjoy. It stands to reason that season 9 should join them in the not too distant future - though a release date hasn't been confirmed. If it's the film you're after while you wait for season 9, it's available to rent through Google Play, Microsoft Store, and YouTube. Don’t forget that if you find yourself outside of your home country, using a VPN will let you connect to your usual OTT service and allow you to stream Catfish without any impediment, no matter where you are.

There’s no streaming service in the UK currently offering live access to MTV, so fans of Nev and Kamie’s investigative antics will have to do with past episodes of the show for the time being - and there's no season 9 release date, either. If you’re happy to binge on old Catfish, then Sky's Now TV service is the place to go while you wait. You can catch up on all 8 seasons with its Entertainment Pass – just £8.99 a month currently but £9.99 after August 31. Not only will you get access to all 144 episodes of the gripping reality show, but also over 300 binge-worthy box sets. That includes the award-nominated Chernobyl, Game of Thrones, and The Office (US), and more - so there’s plenty to feast your eyes on and justify the expense. Best of all, you’re also entitled to a FREE Now TV trial of 7 days, so enjoy some quality entertainment on the house. Elsewhere, you can purchase each season on Apple iTunes for around £17.99 each - we don't need to tell you that Now TV is MUCH better value - or stream the 2010 film through Netflix. If you find yourself abroad and unable to connect to your usual streaming provider, consider downloading a great VPN like ExpressVPN. This will let you circumvent regional viewing restrictions and connect to the service you pay for back home.

How to watch Catfish Season 9 online in Australia today

Australian friends, you're in luck – Aussie pay TV behemoth Foxtel provides access to MTV as part of its Essential base package, which consists of over 25 channels for AUS$25 a month and can easily be bulked up further by adding Sports, Movies, and Drama Extra packages at an additional fee. Best of all, there's a 10-day free trial so you can see if it's right for you The one snag? Folks Down Under will have to wait a week longer than American audiences to get new episodes of Catfish, with season 9 premiering at 9.30pm AEST on Tuesday, August 11. If you’re looking to devour as much of the series as possible, then the most comprehensive option is Stan, which hosts seasons 1 through 6. It costs AUS$10 for its Basic package (providing one stream at SD quality) but for AUS$17 you can purchase Premium and get four simultaneous streams in HD). Not only will you get a whole lot of Catfish to enjoy, but Stan Originals like The Gloaming and Wolf Creek, hit TV programs Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, and some golden content courtesy of HBO. Oh, and you can try Stan FREE for 30 days before you buy. You can’t argue with that! The 2010 film isn’t available to stream in Australia, but it can be rented from Google Play, Microsoft Store, and YouTube for around AUS$4. It’s worth reiterating too that, if you’re out of the country, a VPN like ExpressVPN will let you connect to your VOD service back home, so you can watch Catfish season 9 online, live or on-demand, no matter where you are.