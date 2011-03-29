Spotify lands on Onkyo home cinema receiver range

Spotify has revealed that for the first time the music service will be available through a home cinema receiver range, with the announcement of a partnership with Onkyo.

Spotify is available from today on the TX-NR609 receiver and Onkyo is hinting that there will be more networked products released in the near future which will come packing Spotify.

As always, to use Spotify on Onkyo you will need a Spotify Premium account.

Impressing enthusiasts

Pascal de Mul, Spotify's Global Head of Hardware Partnerships, said about the link-up: "We're extremely excited to be working with the legendary engineers from Onkyo, whose sound quality and product excellence is renowned.

"Onkyo makes our vision of effortless access to music a reality which we're sure will impress even the most discerning audio enthusiast."

Onkyo has made it so that you will be able to control your Spotify account through your TV. Here you will have on-screen access to your playlists, what's new and starred features.

Album art is also displayed and you can browse the service as much as you want.

