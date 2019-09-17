Google Stadia coming to Android TV, according to leaked images

The Google Stadia video game streaming service is set to come to the Android TV platform, if a recent leak is anything to go by.

The leak comes courtesy of an attendee at the International Broadcasting Convention in Amsterdam, where we also caught sight of BT Sport's first live 8K broadcast.

A swiftly-snapped presentation slide showed that "Stadia integration" on Android TV is being planned for the Android 11 OS launch in 2020 – rather than the current Android 10 platform – several months after Stadia launches on other devices in November 2019. The same TV OS update is set to "expand home screen and instream ads offering", but we guess more advertisements is the price to pay for convenient gaming streams?

Stadia: everything you need to know

How does it feel to play? See our hands on Google Stadia review

Every smart TV platform, ranked and reviewed

A multi-platform service

Google Stadia has officially been announced for a host of devices and operating systems, including mobile, PC, browsers, and even consoles. However, there's been no definitive word on whether Stadia was coming to Android TV.

The inclusion makes a lot of sense, not least because Google develops the Android operating system itself.

There have also been reports of Google Stadia launching on a new Nvidia Shield TV streaming box, which also runs on the Android TV platform – with this latest leak making it all but certain we'll be seeing Stadia across the Android TV OS, which runs on select Sony TVs, Philips TVs, and sets from Hisense and Sharp.

Via XDA-Developers