Get a special Halloween edition of Ashampoo WinOptimizer 14 free

There are few things scarier than a sluggish, security-compromized PC, so Ashampoo is giving away a special Halloween version of WinOptimizer 14, exclusively for TechRadar readers.

With a single click. Ashampoo WinOptimizer scans your Windows system for issues including unecessary temporary files and other junk data. Not only that, it also checks for ways to optimize your PC’s performance, and identifies ways to protect your personal data in future.

Read more: Ashampoo WinOptimizer 2018

Even more conveniently, Ashampoo WinOptimizer can tune up your system automatically, deleting temporary files when you close a program and optimizing processes on the fly. There’s even an optional Game Booster mode that terminates non-essential background services and applications to free up system resources for improved performance.

This special Halloween version of Ashampoo WinOptimizer 14 has a spooky look, but will keep your PC running smoothly long after the cobwebs have been cleared away.

How to get Ashampoo WinOptimizer 14 free

Download Ashampoo WinOptimizer 14, and when you’re prompted to enter a license number, click ‘Get free activation key’. Enter an email address (it won’t be shared with any third parties), then either complete your user profile (handy if you install other Ashampoo software in the future) or select ‘Not now’. You can then copy and paste the key provided into the installer.

As an added bonus, TechRadar readers can upgrade to Ashampoo WinOptimizer 15 for just US$9.99/£8.74/AU$17.79 compared to the regular upgrade price of US$39.99/£34.99/AU$69.99. Look out for the offer when you launch the software.

Download Ashampoo WinOptimizer 14