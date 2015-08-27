These are the virtual reality games we can't wait to play

We seriously cannot wait for this holiday season. The HTC Vive will be the first of the major virtual reality headset to arrive on doorsteps later this year, with Oculus Rift and Sony's Project Morpheus following in 2016.

We've been eagerly anticipating the arrival of VR devices for some time now, and it looks like there will actually be plenty to do with the increasing number of games coming out.

The beginning of E3 saw the arrival of several titles in development for Rift but with PAX Prime just around the corner, there are few more we can expect as the headsets roll out.

There are even more titles for the Samsung Gear VR and Gear VR for S6 popping up as well. Most are free and surprisingly well-made for the mobile VR headsets.

Aside from gawking at the amazing cosplay and craziness of convention life, we've updated the list of major VR games that will transport you to whole new worlds.