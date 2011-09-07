Sony PS Vita pre-order opens at Amazon

Amazon.co.uk has opened pre-order for the PS Vita, with both the Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + 3G models available to stake your claim on.

Although the UK site doesn't give anything away on the delivery date front, the US site Amazon.com reckons pre-orderers will get your new console on New Year's Eve.

It'll set you back £279.99 to pre-order the Wi-Fi and 3G version, while the Wi-Fi only model saves you fifty quid, coming in at £229.99.

Wooo-oooah Vita-lite

The 3G-toting PS Vita doesn't list a network partner for the provision of the data in the UK, but we expect you'll need to pay a little bit extra for your non-Wi-Fi internet connectivity no matter who it's with.

And what do you get for your money? The complete spec hasn't been made public yet, but we do know it'll bring you a 5-inch OLED touchscreen, twin cameras, twin speakers, twin analogue sticks and a quad-core ARM Cortex A9 processor.

PS Vita games look set to include Assassin's Creed, Michael Jackson: the Experience, Street Fighter X Tekken and Super Stardust Delta.

If that's not enough Vita-love for you, we've rounded everything you need to know up into one handy video:

From OLED-info.com via SlashGear