Nintendo 3DS 3D video recording on the way

Nintendo 3DS - not performing as investors would like

Nintendo's conference at the Tokyo Game Show suggested that 3D video capture would soon arrive for the 3DS handheld, but it was not enough to buoy the company in the eyes of investors.

As well as the potential of a video software update, Nintendo explained that its upcoming release of games will be the biggest ever seen in the industry.

A conference in the early hours of the morning saw Mario Tennis 3DS, Monster Hunter 4 and Fire Emblem announced, the former utilising the gyroscopic sensor.

"From the end of this year to the beginning of next, we are planning the kind of extensive line-up that has probably never been seen before in the history of video games," said Nintendo president Satoru Iwata.

"We will make an all-out effort to see that the 3DS sells enough to become the successor to the DS."

Other major games on the horizon include Super Mario 3D Land, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword and Mario Kart 7.

Fallen short?

But despite a boost in sales following a major price cut, the announcements appear to have fallen short of what was expected from the Japanese gaming giant.

Reuters quotes analysts as suggesting that the games did not have the wow factor to bring in consumers.

And with the price cut meaning that Nintendo is reportedly taking a loss on each 3DS sold, there is even more onus on owners snapping up games to boost the company's coffers.

Apparently Nintendo's shares have fallen 46 per cent since January, although the company will be hoping that its successor to the Wii – the Wii U – can turn things around in the longer term.

From Nintendo, Engadget, Reuters, CVG