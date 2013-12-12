GTA: San Andreas available for iOS now, coming to Android 'soon'

Just in case you didn't spend enough hours in Los Santos by playing GTA 5, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is now available on iOS devices through the App Store today.

Rockstar Games' underrated open-world action game costs $6.99 (£4.99, AU$7.49) on iPhone 4S and above, iPad 2 and above and the iPod touch 5th generation.

However, Rockstar said that to get enhanced dynamic detailed shadows and real-time environmental reflections, you'll need to carry around an iPhone 5 or iPad 4 at the very least.

GTA San Andreas is following GTA 3 and GTA Vice City into the mobile territory, as both of those games are available in the iOS App Store and Google Play store at a slightly reduced price.

This remastered, high-resolution version of San Andreas is limited to Apple hardware so far, with Rockstar saying that it'll be available on Android, Amazon Kindle and Windows Phone devices "soon."

