Grand Theft Auto III coming to iOS and Android 15 December

Rockstar is bringing its classic game Grand Theft Auto III to mobile devices 15 December, marking the 10th year anniversary of the game and the first time the franchise has landed on Android devices.

Grand Theft Auto III was something of a revelation in the gaming world when it arrived back in 2001.

It was the first time Rockstar had tried the 3D-like open world format and it worked a treat, giving gamers the first taste of Liberty City and becoming the template for many a car-jacking sequel.

Taking Liberty

The game is coming to both iOS and Android devices and will be available for both smartphones and tablets.

When it comes to iOS on the phone front, it will be available for anything that is iPhone 4 or above.

As for Android devices, Rockstar has listed the following phones as being compatible: HTC Rezound, LG Optimus 2X, Motorola Atrix 4G, Motorola Droid X2, Motorola Photon 4G, Samsung Galaxy R, T-Mobile G2x.

And when it comes to tablets, the game will be available on: Acer Iconia, Asus Eee Pad Transformer, Dell Streak 7, LG Optimus Pad, Motorola Xoom, Samsung Galaxy Tab 8.9 and 10.1, Sony Tablet S, Toshiba Thrive.

We are not sure why a number of big-name phones aren't on this list – including the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S2 – but have asked Rockstar for some clarification.

Grand Theft Auto III: 10 Year Anniversary Edition will be available 12 December and costs £2.99.