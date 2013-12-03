Sony site hints at arrival of original shows on PlayStation Network

Uncharted the series is all we really want

Sony may soon get in on the original programming craze, as the PlayStation Network has been tipped to be bringing shows from "PlayStation Productions."

"From the #1 studio worldwide, Sony Pictures, comes a series of original shows ranging from comedy to reality to sports," reads an advertiser-focused site for PSN. The spot was first made by TheSixthAxis.

"PlayStation Productions is dedicated to bringing high quality, professionally produced content to the PlayStation Network."

That may mean PS4, PS3 and PS Vita could receive original programming in the future that's exclusive to Sony's connected gaming devices.

Netflix, Amazon Video rival

This is actually not the first we've heard about original programming coming to PSN. At E3 earlier this year, Sony Pictures CEO Michael Lynton suggested as much.

"We look forward to sharing more details in the near future" about exclusive programming for the network and PS4, Lynton said at the time.

When Sony does make its content move, it would become the latest company to cast itself in the drama of original programming.

Netflix has experienced success with House of Cards and Arrested Development in drawing new user interest that wasn't seen outside its streaming walls.

Amazon followed suit by green lighting six original comedy pilots for its Amazon Prime users. Its first show had its premier last month.

Taking on team Microsoft-Spielberg

More importantly, original programming on PlayStation Network would allow Sony to face off with Xbox One's entry into the TV show space.

Xbox One is supposed to get a live-action Halo TV series executive produced by Steven Spielberg.

Sony has a stable of convincing video game properties including the Uncharted series and The Last of Us, both of which are developed by the company's Naughty Dog studio.

We asked Sony about such any TV aspirations and will update this story when we hear back.

Via AllThingsD