Microsoft: We have an 'obligation' to keep supporting Xbox 360, so we will

We've hit that awkward moment. The next set of console have arrived in the hope of ousting their ancestors from the living room, and Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo all have to work to speed that process along.

It's no easy task, and leaves third-party developers building games across generations. But head of Xbox Phil Spencer has put forward a particularly strong case for keeping the Xbox 360 alive despite the Xbox One, suggesting that we'll see developers releasing games for the last-gen platform for quite some time.

"We have millions and millions of people on 360," he said. "If you bought your Xbox 360 a year and a half ago, I think we have an obligation there."

"We're going to sell millions more Xbox 360s before this generation is done and when people make a £100+ commitment to us, they're gonna come in and buy an Xbox 360, I want to make sure that there's content for them," added Spencer.

Stay with me

However he acknowledged that, even with support for Xbox 360, Microsoft needs to put the lion's share of its focus on the Xbox One.

"It's an investment in the new generation of consoles. Not every game is going to go to 360, but I want to make sure the 360 has a healthy line-up of software from us and from third parties."

Xbox One, a powerful media machine made all the better with OneGuide

Via Total Xbox