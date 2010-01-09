39% of British parents ignore age-ratings on games

It looks like the newly-established UK videogames ratings body PEGI is going to have to work hard to convince British parents about age-ratings on computer and video games, with a reported 39 per cent of British parents simply choosing to ignore age warnings when buying games for their children.

The alarming figure comes from a recent survey conducted by the discount website MyVoucherCodes which goes some way to explaining why so many British kids get to play videogames inappropriate for their age.

Ratings are there for a reason

"I was surprised by how many parents have actually allowed their child to watch a film, play a game or listen to music knowing that they weren't old to do so," said MyVoucherCodes Managing Director Mark Pearson.

"I think that every child is different and what is right for one might not be for another, but I do think that ratings are there for a reason, so parents should execute some caution on deciding what they should expose their children to."

Furthermore, 25 per cent of those surveyed also admitted admitting that they had played age-inappropriate games with their children. Which raises the question, do hardcore gamers make (whisper it...) bad parents?

It would seem not, because the survey also adds that 53 per cent also allowed their kids to watch movies outside of the recommended age range and 66 per cent let their kids listen to music containing explicit lyrics.

Still, let's hope that PEGI manages to successfully communicate the message to British parents that letting their ten-year olds play Grand Theft Auto 4 is perhaps not the best way to be raising them!

Via Network World