11 best overlooked PC shooters that you shouldn't ignore

Whether your preferred weapon of choice is an MP5 or a plasma assault rifle, the extensive list of shooters on the PC has an epic history that stretches right back to ID Software's Hovertank 3D – a predecessor to Wolfenstein and Doom released in 1991 by the (now) legendary ID Software.

After the enormous success of Doom and other shooting games that ruffled sensitive feathers back in the early 90s, the first-person shooting genre is packed full of titles spanning virtually every country, world or theme you could ever think of.

We've rounded up some of the most overlooked PC shooters you might not have played that are still worth playing today – many of which can be played on a computer with very modest specifications.