Fujifilm X-Pro3 rumors heat up

It's been more than three years since Fujifilm introduced the X-Pro2, and in that time the company has fired out a stream of smashers across its full camera portfolio.

From the minuscule X-T30 mirrorless model and the X100F compact through to its GFX medium-format monsters, the X-Pro2 has been around to witness all of their arrivals. And while we're pretty confident it will eventually see an X-Pro2 successor itself, quite when that will happen has been anyone's guess.

Recent rumblings, however, suggest we won't have much longer to wait. Trusty camera-leaking website Nokishita states that a camera with the product code 'FF190002' has been registered by the company with regards to its Bluetooth capabilities. Nokishita notes the similarity between this product code and those of the existing X-T3 (FF180003) and X-T30 (FF180006).

We don't know a great deal about it right now, save for the fact that it has Bluetooth 4.2, something Fujifilm has incorporated into recent models like the X-T30 and X-T3.

What we expect

The X-Pro2 was launched in 2016. Image credit: Fujifilm

Much has changed since the launch of the X-Pro2, and while the company has issued a handful of firmware updates to keep it relevant over its lifetime – adding 4K video, boosting the autofocus system and so on – these can only do so much to keep the model current.

The camera uses the previous-generation 24MP X-Trans CMOS III sensor and older X-Processor Pro engine, rather than the 26.1MP sensor and X-Processor 4 engine we've seen inside more recent models. It also uses the older 2.36 million-dot panel inside its hybrid optical/electronic viewfinder, in contrast to the 3.69 million-dot panel on newer models.

It's likely Fujifilm will retain the same X-Pro form for the body as before, rather than adopt the more SLR-like body of the X-T series, although we hope the company revises its awkward shutter speed/ISO dial. Many will no doubt be expecting a tilting LCD screen too, rather than one fixed to the rear panel.