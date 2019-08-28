Fitbit Versa 2 brings Amazon Alexa to your wrist

Fitbit just announced the Versa 2, which is an update to its best-selling smartwatch that brings a variety of new features to your wrist – as well as some under the hood improvements.

The most exciting new feature is that the Fitbit Versa 2 comes with Amazon Alexa built-in. That means you're able to ask Alexa for details in a similar way to how you interact with an Amazon Echo speaker.

You can just hold the button on the left of the watch down for a few seconds, and then ask Alexa your query. For example, say "what's the weather like in London today" and you'll get a similar response to the image above.

The design is similar to the last version of the Fitbit Versa, but the screen is 8% bigger allowing for a slightly amount more to appear on the watch's display. We've yet to the learn the exact specs of the screen, but we know it's an AMOLED display.

Fitbit says the watch should last for over five days with regular usage, which is a whole day more than the estimate of the original Versa.

The watch comes with Connected GPS – so you'll need to take your phone with your to track your location – as well as activity tracking and a 24/7 heart rate monitor too.

Fitbit Pay comes on the watch as standard, but you'll need to make sure you have a compatible bank to be able to use it. It's also water-resistant too, so you'll be able to take this watch running with you.

It comes running Fitbit OS software, which is set to see a variety of improvements including a new Sleep Score feature that gives you a clearer picture of how well your night's sleep went with a score of zero to 100.

Hello, Alexa

You can also control Spotify on the watch with a Fitbit app, but there's currently no offline play available on the device. For that you'll have to upload your own tracks to the watch or use Deezer's playlist feature.

September 15 is the Fitbit Versa 2 release date for those in the US, while the UK has been told it's coming in mid-September. There's currently no clear release date for Australia, but we're expecting to see the watch land there, too.

The Fitbit Versa 2 costs £199.99 / $199.95 / AU$299.95, plus there's also a special edition of the watch that costs more and comes with a different strap.

Fitbit has also unveiled a new pair of smart scales called the Fitbit Aria Air that are more affordable than its existing Fitbit Aria 2. These will be able to monitor your weight and connect via Bluetooth.

Fitbit is selling these for £49.99 / $49.95 (about AU$75) and these will be available from some point in October.

Plus there's new service from the company that offers a full health program for you, and it's called Fitbit Premium.