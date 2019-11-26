ExpressVPN deal: world's best VPN just got into the Black Friday spirit

If you've ever been interested in downloading a VPN before, you've likely come across ExpressVPN. The service pretty much ranks in the top three of every VPN chart going - and our best VPN guide is no exception, where you'll see Express sitting pretty at numero uno.

In our expert testing, we found that ExpressVPN provided super fast connections from pretty much anywhere, was one of the most secure VPNs out there, was ridiculously easy to use and functions with a whole host of different mobile devices and TV streaming boxes.

- Head straight to the ExpressVPN website to try for FREE for 30 days

That all said, what ExpressVPN hasn't necessarily done that well in the past is Black Friday deals - it clearly backs itself to convince new customers to download its product via reputation alone rather than flash sales and crazy discounts.

But for Black Friday 2019, ExpressVPN has come up with a seasonal promotion. Go for its 12-month subscription and you'll get 49% off the normal price and an extra 3 months free as well.

There's no doubt that it's an excellent deal on an excellent bit of software. Our only quibble (of sorts)...? Well, TechRadar has access to this rate all year around! Not just on Black Friday. So if you fancy ExpressVPN over all the other VPN deals you're inevitably seeing at the moment, then don't feel like you need to hurry.

ExpressVPN's fantastic Black Friday VPN deal:

What you can do with a VPN

VPNs - or Virtual Private Networks - have grown in popularity massively in the last few years, largely thanks to their encrypted tunnels and zero logs policies that make them a great tool for using the web more safely.

But it's their versatility that makes them so attractive and perhaps an even better choice than traditional antivirus. Because they allow you to spoof the IP address of your laptop or phone (or even your router) it means you can bypass blocked websites and geo-restricted TV and sports coverage, too. And lots of people also use them to watch their country's Netflix or Disney Plus catalogue while abroad.