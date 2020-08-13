England vs Pakistan live stream: how to watch 2nd Test cricket from anywhere

Having played out an enthralling first Test at Old Trafford, hopes are high for an equally absorbing second instalment at the Rose Bowl in Southampton this week. Follow our guide as we explain how you can get an England vs Pakistan 2nd Test live stream and watch all of the cricket action online from wherever you are in the world.

The home side's pulled off an unlikely fourth-day fight back to win by three wickets at Old Trafford, with Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes performing heroics during an epic run chase.

England vs Pakistan 2nd Test: cricket live stream The 2nd Test of August's England vs Pakistan series takes place at the Rose Bowl in Southampton - from Thursday, August 13. Play starts each day at 11am BST in the UK or 3pm PKT in Pakistan - where you can watch England vs Pakistan FREE on PTV Sports! In the UK, it's strictly a paid-for affair as it's being shown on Sky Sports. Any fans abroad need only use a VPN to watch whatever coverage they normally would at home, be it Sky or PTV.

While the nature of the win will have given England a boost, they must now navigate the rest of the series without talismanic skipper Ben Stokes who has had to pull out for personal reasons, with Zak Crawley the man likely to come into the line-up.

Pakistan's players will still be shaking their heads in disbelief as to how they managed to let a win slip out of their grasp after being in such a commanding position last week. With some questionable decision making during the closing stages of the last Test, the tourists skipper Azhar Ali is now under a huge amount pressure - not least for his poor performance while at the crease with bat on hand - and will be desperate for a positive result this time out.

Fawad Alam could get called in for the visitors to strengthen their middle order batting, with leg-spinner Shadab Khan set to make way having made minimal impact with the ball at Old Trafford.

Read on as we explain how to watch England vs Pakistan and live stream the 2nd Test from anywhere this week - including for FREE in Pakistan where it's on PTV Sports.

How to watch England vs Pakistan cricket from outside your country

Fans of red ball cricket in the UK, Pakistan, Australia and the US can read on for details of how to watch all this summer's England vs Pakistan Test action. However, if you're away from home country and looking to catch the action, you'll likely to find you won't be able to use your normal streaming services thanks to geo-blocking.

Thankfully there's a way to alleviate that frustration. By using a VPN you'll be able to watch the game without having to resort to watching via some dodgy feed your mate told you about.

England vs Pakistan live stream: watch the 2nd Test online in the UK

Sky Sports once again has exclusive live broadcast rights to the cricket in the UK, including the 2nd Test of this August's England vs Pakistan series. If you subscribe to Sky Sports, you'll be able to watch each match live on your TV. All matches will also be available in Ultra HD for Sky Q subscribers. You can also live stream all of the action on your phone or tablet using the Sky Go app. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 a day or £25 a month - the Monthly Pass being the ONLY way to go for cricket fans with three Tests between England and Pakistan set to take place this month. In addition, you'll get loads of live football matches, PGA Tour golf, F1 racing, NBA basketball, and much more. if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with any of the Sky coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above. Coverage begins each day of the Test at 10.30am BST on Sky Sports Cricket, with play scheduled to start at 11am.

How to get an England vs Pakistan live stream: watch the 2nd Test in Pakistan for FREE

The 2nd Test between England and Pakistan will be live on both Sony Ten and the state-owned (and free-to-watch) PTV Sports. Fantastic news for cricket fans in Pakistan. Play starts at 3pm PAK in Pakistan each day.

How to live stream England vs Pakistan in Australia

For those Down Under, Fox Sports is generally the place to watch cricket. Bizarrely, as it's a pay TV channel, this is actually great news for cord-cutters, as it means that streaming service Kayo Sports will be offering end-to-end England vs Pakistan coverage without the need to take out a contract. Kayo is also significantly cheaper, with a Kayo Sports Basic Package costing $25 per month and allowing users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. We probably don't need to tell you, but this means you can get it for peanuts by splitting a subscription with friends or family - and if you haven't used it before, there's even a FREE TRIAL to take advantage of. For those wanting to watch the Fox or Kayo Sports subscription coverage overseas, you'll need to go down the VPN route as above. Coverage of the 2nd Test starts at 8pm AEST every day.

How to watch England vs Pakistan 2nd Test: get a cricket live stream in the US

For red ball fans in America, Willow TV is the official US broadcaster of the series. The service costs $9.99 a month and is also available on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo . To watch Willow TV when you're out of America and geo-blocked, our VPN workaround as outlined above will ensure you don't miss any of the action. The first ball will be bowled at at 6am ET/3am PT every day, but as it's Test cricket, you can tune it to plenty of action at more sociable hours - play should run until around 2-3pm ET most days, depending on light.

How to watch England Test cricket online in New Zealand

Sky generally enjoys the rights to live cricket coverage in NZ - though as there's no local interest, it doesn't seem that the country's version of Sky Sports is airing this week's second Test. When it does show the action, there's the Sky Go app available for on-the-go viewing - and anyone currently overseas can always utilise the VPN route outlined earlier. While the postponed of the T20 World Cup this autumn means the Black Caps have no scheduled matches on the horizon, a number of players are expected to participate in the IPL.