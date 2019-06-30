England vs India live stream: how to watch today's Cricket World Cup 2019 from anywhere

With Pakistan having piled the pressure on with their win on Saturday against Afghanistan, and a ruthless India eyeing pole position in the table, England taking their place in the 2019 Cricket World Cup semi-final now looks seriously in doubt. You'll be able to watch all the action from this crucial clash no matter where you are in the world by using our England vs India live stream guide below.

The brief is s a simple one for Eoin Morgan's men, who entered the tournament as favourites - nothing less than a win today will do.

Live stream England vs India - where and when This match takes place at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, the regular home venue of Warwickshire County Cricket Club. Play begins at 10.30am BST on Sunday, June 30. For those tuning in from India that's a 3pm New Delhi Time start.

Having lost their last two games on the spin, England's confidence looks shot, with thier batting order looking particularly jittery.

They can at least take encouragement from the fact that they beat their opponents today 2-1 in their last bilateral series at home. However, with a large contingent of India fans expected in the stands to cheer on their side and pile as much pressure on the hosts as possible, there's never been a better time for this England side to show they can hold their nerve.

While question marks remain about India's middle-order batting, the table doesn't lie - they've been superb and now very much look like the team to beat in the tournament. With a win ensuring a spot in the semis, expect not a slither of mercy to be shown to the hosts today from the Men In Blue.

You’ll be able to watch all the action from this with ease from anywhere in the world if you follow our England vs India live stream guide below - somehow, it's free to watch in some places, but not in either of the competing countries.

Watch a Cricket World Cup 2019 live stream from outside your country

If you're in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, US or India and looking to find out how to watch the match, we've got all the details about the broadcaster in your region below.

If you're away from home country and looking to tune in you'll likely to find you won't be able to thanks to geo-blocking. Thankfully there's a way to alleviate that frustration. By using a VPN you'll be able to watch the game safely without having to take a chance on an illegal feed from a website that's likely infested with malware.

How to stream England vs India live in the UK

Sky Sports holds the sole rights for live broadcasts of all the 2019 Cricket World Cup matches in the UK, meaning you'll need to be a subscriber in order to watch play from the game and the rest of the action from this year's tournament. And then there's the Sky Go app if you're hoping to watch on a mobile device. If you want to watch this summer's cricket carnival but don't fancy committing to a satellite subscription, then Sky's Now TV service is a great alternative. Not in the UK for this game? If you're away from Blighty you can still watch Sky or Now TV's coverage by grabbing yourself a VPN and streaming as if you were sat back at home.

How to stream 2019 Cricket World Cup online in India

Star India /Star Sports are the official broadcaster of the 2019 Cricket World Cup in India and will be showing every game live. If you don't want to be tied to a Star Sports subcription, then you can sign up for over-the-top Hotstar streaming service costing either ₹299 (around $3) for a month or ₹999 ($14) for an entire year. Play between England vs India is due to begin at 3pm New Delhi time. If you're using any of the two options mentioned above and you're outside of India, then make use of our VPN guide above to watch the match as if you were at home.

How to live stream India vs England in Pakistan for FREE

(Image credit: PTV) Pakistan-based cricket fans appear to have two options for watching World Cup Cricket games. You can tune in on Sony Ten or on the state-owned (and free-to-watch) PTV Sports. Great news for Pakistan-based cricket fans. The match is due to start at 2.30pm in Pakistan.

How to watch a live stream of England vs India in Australia

The main go-to option for fans looking to watch the match and the rest of the World Cup is via a Fox Sports subscription. If you don't fancy weighing yourself down with that sort of commitment, then a Kayo Sports Basic Package for $25 per month (for two devices simultaneously) or a Kayo Sports Premium Package for $35 per month (three devices) may suit you better. Both packages will allow you to watch all of the World Cup, but without the need to be tied into a long contract. You'll of course need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas. Play is due to commence at 7.30pm AEST.

How to live stream England vs India in New Zealand

Sky has snapped up exclusive rights to show the Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. Play is set to begin at 9.30pm - we'd advise having a steady stream of coffee at hand if you're intending to watch the whole of the proceedings. If you're away from your TV, then you can download and watch on the Sky Go app. And if you're overseas then the VPN method as mentioned above is the best way to go.

How to watch England vs India: US live stream