eBay Australia is offering huge discounts on Microsoft’s first-gen Surface Laptops

Microsoft announced the first Surface Laptop range in May 2017, offering a clamshell version of its popular Surface Book . And while everyone agreed the first-gen Surface Laptop was a great piece of hardware, the pricing was a point of contention, with the base model selling for $1,099.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 was announced recently, but that hasn’t resulted in a drop in price for the previous generation. So if you can score a discount on the older model, we think it’s a great bargain.

eBay Australia is currently hosting a sale on Surface Laptops with a 20% discount added at checkout with the use of the code PMSURFACE. You’ll need to be quick, though, as the Graphite Gold model featuring a Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD is already out of stock and the sale ends on October 31.

So if you’re after a solid machine with powerful performance, then we’ve listed some of the options available for sale on eBay Australia:

Microsoft Surface Laptop i5 / 4GB / 128GB (Platinum) | usually $1,199 now $799.20 While the base model on Microsoft's website is a Core m3-powered machine, the eBay sale is offering the Core i5 with 4GB RAM as the cheapest option listed at $999. The listed price is $200 cheaper than the RRP, but add the checkout code and it drops to a very appealing $799.

Microsoft Surface Laptop i7 / 8GB / 256GB (Cobalt Blue) | usually $1,836.75 now $1,469.40 If you're after more power than what the Core i5 can offer, then there's the Cobalt Blue version of the Core i7 / 8GB / 256GB configuration. With the application of the code, there's a $367 saving. The Graphite Platinum colour option with the same specs is already out of stock.

Microsoft Surface Laptop i7 / 8GB / 256GB (Burgundy) | usually $1,836.75 now $1,469.40 The same configuration mentioned above is also available in Burgundy. So if you don't care for the blue option and would like a burst of colour, then this wine-coloured Surface device is just utterly beautiful, if we may say so ourselves.

Microsoft Surface Laptop i7 / 16GB / 512GB (Platinum) | usually $2,474.25 now $1,979.40 Need more storage than 256GB? You can save 20% on the 512GB option as well, which comes with 16GB of system memory and an Intel Core i7 CPU to keep it all running smoothly. There are multiple colour options available on eBay for this configuration but the Platinum model is the cheapest, with the price dropping below the $2K mark once the code has been applied.