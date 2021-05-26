E3 2021: Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase set for June 13

As game studios gear up for the all-online E3 2021 kicking off on June 12, Microsoft announced a joint Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, which will air on June 13 at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET. The showcase will be around 90 minutes long and is focused "on games from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and many game creators from our partners around the world" as well as on games coming to Xbox this holiday, as well as Xbox Game Pass announcements and more.

The showcase is also stated to be around 90 minutes long, so prepare accordingly if you're buckling up to watch the whole thing.

Just what will we see?

Based on the image Microsoft shared to promote the event, it's very safe to say we're going to see Halo Infinite from 343 Industries (which was delayed a year from its Xbox Series X launch title slot to Q3 2021), as well as Bethesda Game Studios' upcoming science-fiction role-playing epic, Starfield.

It's difficult to say exactly just what else will be there but it's worth noting that Xbox first-party now consists of two publishers, Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks. Together, these publishers comprise 23 first-party studios, so it's safe to expect big reveals and updates on at least some of the other previously announced games.

Obsidian Entertainment's Avowed is another big game we could see, not to mention Double Fine Productions' upcoming platformer, Psychonauts 2.

Other confirmed E3 2021 showcases include Ubisoft, as the next installment of Ubisoft Forward is coming on June 12, just before the planned date for the newly-announced Xbox and Bethesda showcase.

Microsoft's big competitor Sony has not yet announced a summer games showcase, though the company is showing gameplay footage of Horizon Forbidden West on May 27. This isn't too surprising given Sony has opted not to participate in prior E3 years, giving Microsoft more of the digital stage – along with Nintendo, which has been confirmed to participate but hasn't revealed its announcement schedule.