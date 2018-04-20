DJI launches Zenmuse XT2: The drone camera that saves lives

Ever wondered how a drone could save someones life?

DJI invited us to Space 53 in Holland to check out the new Zenmuse XT2, a thermal imaging drone camera created in partnership with FLIR. Designed with public safety professionals in mind, the Zenmuse XT2 allows drone pilots to capture heat information otherwise invisible to the naked eye.

Coming with not one, but two camera sensors, the XT2 provides both visual and thermal video information. The 4K camera, next to an advanced radiometric thermal imaging camera, means users are able to capture video and thermal data side-by-side.

DJI has intended this tech to be used in specialized fields, largely for safety and industrial inspection. Teaming up with public safety authorities and law enforcement, the Zenmuse XT2 has also been designed for firefighter rescue missions. DJI demonstrated the tech by simulating a real-life house fire, then deploying an M200 drone with the Zenmuse XT2 attached. A live feed from the drone displayed various thermal information, giving the firefighters an indication of where the source of the heat is.

In conjunction with FLIR MSX technology, the Zenmuse XT2 comes with on-board intelligent features - one of which, is Isotherms. This allows firefighters to focus on a specified temperature range, like body temperature, to locate human beings even through thick smoke.

But it’s not just for firefighters. The Zenmuse XT2 can be used in a variety of fields to conduct otherwise difficult tasks. It can quickly locate damaged solar panels, assess rising temperatures in infrastructures, and inspect power lines.

The Zenmuse XT2 is available to order today through authorised dealers.