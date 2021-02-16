Disney Plus has a new Marvel TV show on the way – this time an MCU documentary

Disney Plus has announced a new Marvel documentary series called Assembled. The first special will stream on March 12, and offer a behind-the-scenes look at WandaVision.

Assembled will feature exclusive interviews with cast and crew members of each production, with episodes focused on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Black Widow film, and the Hawkeye series already announced.

Beyond that, exact details on Assembled are scarce, but we know that new episodes will launch shortly after an MCU film releases or a series concludes. Based on the timing of the WandaVision episode of Assembled, fans will have about a week to catch up on the latest MCU project before the documentary episode releases.

WandaVision episode 7, meanwhile, rolls out on February 19.

What are we hoping for from Assembled?

Behind-the-scenes documentaries can be interesting in their own right, and Disney Plus has form with this – the series Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian was unmissable for fans of the Star Wars show.

For WandaVision, we’d love to know how the sitcom scenes were shot, perhaps what the grayscale costumes look like in color, and how they’ve been able to keep so many twists a secret all this time.

It would also be nice to see Marvel explain which comic books influenced the show, and how that DNA ends up on the screen – and how Easter Eggs in the series came to be. That's our wish list for Assembled, anyway.