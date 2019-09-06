Dell Australia is flogging laptops and 2-in-1s for up to 50% off

When investing in something expensive and long-term, like a new laptop, it's always good to shop around – after all, there are always bargains to be found. And Dell Australia frequently offers some great discounts on its online storefront on a large range of gaming and business laptops, 2-in-1s and desktop PCs.

One of our favourite ultrabooks is a Dell device and we can't recommend the XPS 13 highly enough. However, that's not the only machine in Dell's catalogue that's worth considering, especially if you can snag one for less.

There's plenty of bargains to be found a wide range of laptops, 2-in-1s and desktops – with up to 45% off some devices – on Dell's site at the moment, but it can be hard to decide on which one to opt for. So we've done the hard work for you and hand-picked a few of the best deals on offer during Dell's Cyber Sale, with these offers ending Thursday, September 12.

Our picks of Dell's best deals

Dell XPS 13 (9380) | i7 / 8GB / 256GB SSD | $2,379 (was $2,799 - save $420) This device needs no introduction – it's one of the best ultrabooks money can buy, and this is the latest model in the XPS range. With an 8th-gen Core i7 CPU under the hood, this configuration packs some decent performance grunt under the hood. And there's 15% off the RRP, saving you $420 on the device.View Deal

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop | GTX 1660 Ti / i7 / 16GB / 512GB | $1,869 (was $2,199 – save $330) While it isn't as big a price reduction as some of the other deals we've found, the G3 15-inch gaming laptop from Dell is already excellent value, so if you were looking at getting a solid and affordable workhorse that can handle most modern games, now's your chance. It's kitted out with a 9th-gen Intel Core i7 proceesor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a dedicated Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti with 6GB of VRAM.View Deal

Dell G7 17 Gaming Laptop | RTX 2060 / i7 / 16GB / 256GB + 1TB | $2,099 (was $2,799 – save $700) This powerhouse of a 17-inch gaming laptop is currently a whopping $700 off, so if you're looking for a portable media centre and gaming rig in one, now's your chance. It comes packing the latest 9th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, 1TB HDD, and a dedicated Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB of VRAM.

Dell Inspiron 15 7000 | i7 / 8GB / 256GB / GTX 1650 | $1,499 (was $2,499 - save $1,000) Packing a 9th generation Intel Core H processor under the hood, 30% off this 15-inch machine is a darn good bargain. That's $1,000 shaved off the usual RRP on a laptop shipping with Nvidia graphics in a lightweight, sleek body that boasts seven different ports, including a microSD card reader and a USB-C port.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 24 3000 All-in-one | i7 / 12GB / 1TB | $1,349 (was $1,799 – save $450) For those looking at an excellent business and creative machine, this all-in-one machine with an integrated touch display is great value right now. It has an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, a huge 12GB of RAM, and a 1TB HDD. Get yourself up and running in one fell swoop, and save almost half a grand in the process.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 | i5 / 8GB / 512GB | $1,329 (was $1,899 - save $570) This 13-inch convertible boasts a 10th generation Intel Core i5 CPU and plenty of onboard solid-state storage, making this 30%-off deal something to consider if you're after a small 2-in-1. This sleek beauty is intelligent enough to know when it's in your hands and when it's on a desk, adapting its thermal profile to keep you cool. With the price down by $570, this is pretty good buy.View Deal